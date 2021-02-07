Downtown Bloomington First Friday

“Love is in the Air”
Friday, Feb. 5
Photos by Justin Hurt
It was a brisk, but love-filled night as people wandered the streets of Downtown Bloomington, shopping, eating and drinking their way through the unique shops, restaurants and art galleries. Many businesses offered heart-shaped treats and chocolate goods, including chocolate pop-up shops in Red Raccoon and The Bistro’s famous chocolate martinis.
First Friday is a recurring cultural and social event held the First Friday of every month in historic Downtown Bloomington.