Elevate Heartland 2021

Presidential Medallion Awards Ceremony

Heartland Community College

Friday, June 11

Photos by Erin Woods

Story provided to The Pantagraph

Heartland Community College (HCC) recognized fourteen individuals for their integral role in expanding the College, serving its students, and paving educational pathways for the larger community.

The Presidential Medallion award exemplifies the College’s aim to enrich the community by recognizing those who share this mission and live it out through exemplary service, philanthropy, and dedication to advancing opportunities in education.

The inaugural recipients of the HCC President’s Medallion Award include eight of the fourteen being Heartland’s Founding Board Members. Individual honorees include Willie Brown, Gregg Chadwick. Alan Chapman, Julie Dobski, Betty Pilschard, and Allan Saaf.

