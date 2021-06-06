Eric (TAP) Tapley Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament

Presented by the Brothers on Campus Incorporated
Friday, June 4
Illinois State University Weibring Golf Course, Normal
Photos by Justin Hurt
The Brothers on Campus hosted the 3rd Annual Eric (TAP) Tapley Memorial Charity Golf Tournament honoring the memory of Eric (TAP) Tapley, who was a member of the Illinois State University Football Team 77-81, Brothers on Campus member, long-time resident of the Bloomington/Normal community, active in numerous charitable/social causes, a beloved emergency room nurse at OSF Healthcare-St Joseph Medical Center and the founder of the annual Nothin’ but the Blues Festival in Bloomington/Normal.
The golf outing continues Eric’s legacy of giving back and raise scholarship money for the deserving students of Illinois State University. Book bags and school supplies were also donated to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.