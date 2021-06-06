Eric (TAP) Tapley Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament

The Brothers on Campus hosted the 3rd Annual Eric (TAP) Tapley Memorial Charity Golf Tournament honoring the memory of Eric (TAP) Tapley, who was a member of the Illinois State University Football Team 77-81, Brothers on Campus member, long-time resident of the Bloomington/Normal community, active in numerous charitable/social causes, a beloved emergency room nurse at OSF Healthcare-St Joseph Medical Center and the founder of the annual Nothin’ but the Blues Festival in Bloomington/Normal.