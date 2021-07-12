Fuzzy Vodka VIP Experience

Part of the 20th Annual Marcfirst Golf Classic

Sunday, June 13

Doubletree Hotel and Conference Center, Bloomington

Photos by Justin Hurt

Story by Randy Kindred

Fuzzy Zoeller burst into our consciousness with a big personality and the game to match, winning the 1979 Masters in his first appearance. Frank Urban Zoeller Jr. (initials FUZ, as in Fuzzy) has been a celebrity ever since, entertaining us with one-liners and 9-irons to within a foot of the pin. Talk with him for five minutes and you laugh. Talk to him for 10 and you laugh more. Spend 15 minutes with him and your side hurts.

So yes, there was laughter while interviewing Zoeller prior to a charitable event in Bloomington for Marcfirst, which included a VIP reception at the Doubletree.

In the words of CEO Brian Wipperman, Marcfirst “provides services from the beginning of life to the end of life and everything in between for kids, teenagers and adults with intellectual disabilities.”

Zoeller’s appearance gave attendees a chance to mingle and get photos with a Masters and U.S. Open champion (1984) while helping a good cause. In turn, it likely helped Zoeller, who said, “I have more fun doing what I’m doing here (than playing).”

