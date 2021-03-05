Benefitting Easterseals Central Illinois

Saturday, Feb. 27

Bloomington Country Club

Story by Amber Gruenloh

Photos by Carlos T. Miranda

Easterseals Central Illinois welcomed just under 50 guests in person at Bloomington Country Club and hosted even more virtually for a reimagined 2021 Grape Soiree on Saturday, February 27. The hybrid event included a four-course meal-to-go for virtual guests with wine pairing and the same four-course meal and wine pairing served to on-site guests.

A silent auction including fine art from inspiring local artists, wine from across the globe, experiences, and art from 5 Easterseals Central Illinois Ambassador Artists raised needed dollars for Easterseals Central Illinois and Timber Point Outdoor Center. The ISU Jazz Combo I provided pre-recorded jazz and the delightful program included stories about each of the 5 Ambassador Artists and their families.

Steve Thompson, President and CEO, kicked of the program and was later joined by honorary chair Cheryl Magnuson and new Community Vice President for Easterseals Central Illinois, Amber Gruenloh.

As Amber stated during the program, “we are here tonight to add chapters to our Easterseals Central Illinois stories… and to ensure that all kiddos and families are 100% Included. 100% Empowered. 100% Easterseals Central Illinois.”

