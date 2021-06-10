 Skip to main content
Staff and Contributors

Jonell Kehias

Editor

Erin Martiens

Designer

Deanna Frautschi

Writer, photographer, naturalist

Michael Escoubas

Poet

Justin Hurt

Photographer

Thom Rakestraw

Photographer

Business

Business Baramoter 3

MIRA Golf Outing 4, 5, 6

Avanti’s 50th Celebration 8, 9

By the Numbers 10

Pride Fest 12

Saturdays on the Square 13

Lifestyle

Specs Maui Jim Pop Up 16, 17

Marcfirst Sweet Milestones 18,19

Water Lily Magic 20

Poem: Trout Fishing Adventure 21

Cogs & Corsets 22, 23

Tapley Memorial Golf Tournament 24, 25

Summer events 26, 27, 28

Business After Hours 30

Parting Shot 31

