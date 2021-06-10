Staff and Contributors
Jonell Kehias
Editor
Erin Martiens
Designer
Deanna Frautschi
Writer, photographer, naturalist
Michael Escoubas
Poet
Justin Hurt
Photographer
Thom Rakestraw
Photographer
Business
Business Baramoter 3
MIRA Golf Outing 4, 5, 6
Avanti’s 50th Celebration 8, 9
By the Numbers 10
Pride Fest 12
Saturdays on the Square 13
Lifestyle
Specs Maui Jim Pop Up 16, 17
Marcfirst Sweet Milestones 18,19
Water Lily Magic 20
Poem: Trout Fishing Adventure 21
Cogs & Corsets 22, 23
Tapley Memorial Golf Tournament 24, 25
Summer events 26, 27, 28
Business After Hours 30
Parting Shot 31