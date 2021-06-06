 Skip to main content
Maui Jim Pop Up event

Hosted by Specs Around Town

Keg Grove Brewing Company, Bloomington

Maui Jim remains dedicated to its Hawaiian roots and the Spirit of Aloha. And that spirit was certainly evident at Keg Grove when Specs Around Town hosted a pop-up shopping experience that let guests experience the culture and spirit of Hawaii, plus try on some of the latest Maui Jim glasses.

It was a beautiful evening to enjoy Keg Grove’s amazing selection of beers including the Malo—a Pina Colad Wheat Bee, and to get your aloha on.

