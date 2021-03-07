Miller Park Zoo Stampede

Sponsored by Miller Park Zoological Society
Miller Park, Bloomington
Saturday, March 6
Photos by Justin Hurt
Miller Park was filled with runners and walkers as young and old came out to support Miller Park Zoo—and have a great time. Proceeds benefit Milller Park Zoo. The event is comprised of a 5k run, 3k walk and Fun Run for children and is the first run of the lake Run Club.
Besides experiencing the beauty of Miller Park, participants got to experience the animals as the last leg of the race wind through the Zoo