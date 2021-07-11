Rotary AG Night
Thursday, June 16
Ropp Jersey Cheese, Normal
Photos by Carol Ropp
Rotarians got a chance to experience McLean County’s rich agricultural heritage through the annual ag night held at Ropp Jersey Cheese in Normal. Ropp Jersey Cheese is committed to maintaining the integrity of the local landscape. Their operations continue to seek ways to make the most of their resources with the greatest respect, minimal waste, and the highest quality product.
Rotarians enjoyed a night filled with live animals, a quiz, the fellowship of fellow Rotarians and the ambiance of a family owned, seventh generation farm.