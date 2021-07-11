 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rotary AG Night

{{featured_button_text}}

Rotary AG Night

Thursday, June 16

Ropp Jersey Cheese, Normal

Photos by Carol Ropp

Rotarians got a chance to experience McLean County’s rich agricultural heritage through the annual ag night held at Ropp Jersey Cheese in Normal. Ropp Jersey Cheese is committed to maintaining the integrity of the local landscape. Their operations continue to seek ways to make the most of their resources with the greatest respect, minimal waste, and the highest quality product.

Rotarians enjoyed a night filled with live animals, a quiz, the fellowship of fellow Rotarians and the ambiance of a family owned, seventh generation farm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News