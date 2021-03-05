Round of Applause

Castillo achieves board re-certification in emergency medicine
Dr. Richard Castillo has successfully fulfilled the Re-certification requirements of the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) and is declared a diplomate of this medical specialty board. To attain certification, this physician completed an extensive 6 hour multiple choice examination that covers the breadth of Emergency Medicine.
Dr. Richard Castillo attended medical school at University of Illinois and completed his residency training at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Dr. Castillo practiced Emergency Medicine for 24 years. After 24 years of Emergency Medicine he made a transition into Advanced Venous and Lymphatic Medicine at The Vein Specialists, LLC where he is a partner/owner.
Dr. Castillo is also Certified by the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine (ABVLM). Dr. Castillo is enrolled in the ABVLM Maintenance of Certification (ABVLM MOC) Program. Advanced Venous and Lymphatic Medicine is the branch of medicine that deals with disease of veins and lymphatic system. ABVLM is an American Medical Association (AMA) approved self-designated specialty.
Now that he is certified, Dr. Castillo enrolled in the ABEM Maintenance of Certification (ABEM MOC) Program, which requires continuous learning in the field of Emergency Medicine in order to maintain certification. Additional information about ABEM is available on the Board’s website at www.abem.org.
Dr. Castillo is presently a full time physician practicing at The Vein Specialists, LLC with offices in Bloomington and Peru, IL. Call 309-862-4000 for an appointment. www.ILveins.com.
Nielsen achieves board re-certification in emergency medicine
Dr. Thomas Nielsen has successfully fulfilled the Re-certification requirements of the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) and is declared a diplomate of this medical specialty board. To attain certification, this physician completed an extensive 6 hour multiple choice examination that covers the breadth of Emergency Medicine.
Dr. Thomas Nielsen attended medical school at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and completed his residency training at SIU and Affiliated Hospitals in Springfield, IL. Dr. Nielsen practiced Emergency Medicine for 27.5 years. He then made a transition into Advanced Venous and Lymphatic Medicine. With his partners Dr. Kathryn Bohn and Richard Castillo, they established The Vein Specialists, LLC.
Dr. Nielsen is also Certified by the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine (ABVLM). Dr. Nielsen is enrolled in the ABVLM Maintenance of Certification (ABVLM MOC) Program. Advanced Venous and Lymphatic Medicine is the branch of medicine that deals with disease of veins and lymphatic system. ABVLM is an American Medical Association (AMA) approved self-designated specialty.
Now that he is re-certified, Dr. Nielsen enrolled in the ABEM Maintenance of Certification (ABEM MOC) Program, which requires continuous learning in the field of Emergency Medicine in order to maintain certification. Additional information about ABEM is available on the Board’s website at www.abem.org.
Dr. Nielsen is presently a full time physician practicing at The Vein Specialists, LLC with offices in Bloomington and Peru, IL. Call 309-862-4000 for an appointment or online at www.ILveins.com.