State Farm cedes accounts to U.S. Bank
BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Bank will assume State Farm Bank's existing deposit and credit card accounts, the bank and insurer announced March 5, and State Farm agents will be able to "introduce" U.S. Bank deposit products and co-branded credit cards to State Farm customers.
Lumber Liquidators to open B-N store
BLOOMINGTON — Lumber Liquidators, a national wood flooring chain retailer, signed a lease in early March with Core Acquisitions to open a store this summer in the Bloomington Commons shopping center, 1701 E. Empire St., where Barnes & Noble, H&R Block and Schnucks also are located.
Green Solution gets cannabis OK
NORMAL — The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced March 12 that The Green Solution, a medical marijuana dispensary in Normal, had been granted a license to sell cannabis for recreation.
Closure order hits bars, eateries
BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois bar and restaurant owners said their businesses will be severely damaged and their employees hurt by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement of a shutdown at the end of business on March 16.
Aldi to build new store
BLOOMINGTON — Aldi announced in March construction would begin in a few weeks on a new grocery store at the corner of Maple Hill Road and Wiley Drive, east of the Bob Evans restaurant and near its current store in west Bloomington.
Grocery stores hire amid pandemic
BLOOMINGTON — While some stores and restaurants closed as the pandemic spread in late March and many workers were left unemployed, high demand for groceries had a few national chains bringing in extra help.
Rivian shuts facilities, still pays workers
NORMAL — Rivian shut down all its facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a March 25 Facebook post, but the starup electric vehicle maker said all employees will be paid, regardless of whether they are able to work from home.
Chateau closes during pandemic
BLOOMINGTON — Owners have temporarily closed the Chateau Hotel and Conference Center in east Bloomington because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but say they plan to reopen "when it is deemed safe."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!