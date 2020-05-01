State Farm cedes accounts to U.S. Bank

Aldi to build new store

BLOOMINGTON — Aldi announced in March construction would begin in a few weeks on a new grocery store at the corner of Maple Hill Road and Wiley Drive, east of the Bob Evans restaurant and near its current store in west Bloomington.

Grocery stores hire amid pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — While some stores and restaurants closed as the pandemic spread in late March and many workers were left unemployed, high demand for groceries had a few national chains bringing in extra help.

Rivian shuts facilities, still pays workers

NORMAL — Rivian shut down all its facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a March 25 Facebook post, but the starup electric vehicle maker said all employees will be paid, regardless of whether they are able to work from home.

Chateau closes during pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — Owners have temporarily closed the Chateau Hotel and Conference Center in east Bloomington because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but say they plan to reopen "when it is deemed safe."