Survival to Revival: The road forward

Mt Pisgah is a place where, if you don’t feel it anywhere else, we want you to feel that at Mt Pisgah you can be free to be your authentic self. What has been one of the most challenging aspects of this pandemic is that we’ve not been able to be there for people as a church, as we were accustomed to, for the celebration of life’s milestones (birthdays, anniversaries, graduations). As a church, as much as we want to be there for our congregation to celebrate, even more so we desire to be present to help each other during times of loss. By and large, we have been unable to visit those in our congregation who have been hospitalized or placed in nursing homes and we have been unable to gather to show love and support to help families celebrate the legacy of loved ones as they mourn their passing. You do your best with phone calls, email and text messages, cards, and corporate prayers… still looking forward though to the time when a hug is not just permissible again, but anticipated.