Survival to Revival: The road forward

March 2020 is when the world as we knew it changed. As we entered into the great unknown that is COVID-19, our businesses, our schools, our lives changed in ways that we couldn’t imagine at the time.
And a year later, many of those changes have become standard operating procedure. We have survived 2020 and are looking forward to returning to normal, or whatever normal now looks like.
Limited asked several people to share their thoughts on the past year and hopes for the future.
TONY JONES, Tony Jones Events
What was the toughest part of not being able to hold many live events during the past year?
The challenges that I encountered depended upon the nature of the event. For instance, an event such as the Cultural Festival traditionally involve over 30 live performances with performers from across the state. There was an attempt to conduct a virtual version of the event but many of the planned performers struggled to provide prerecorded video content that was of consistent quality. Many of the planned participants didn't have access to some of the technical resources to provide content for a virtual event.
What thing(s) were you most pleasantly surprised about last year?
I did find that for some events a virtual approach actually allowed for greater convenience, planning meetings conducted using Zoom saved time and use of platforms such as Zoom, YouTube live etc allowed for a broader audience. Instead of the typical local attendance individuals across the country were able to enjoy the program/event without the need for travel.
What were some of the lessons you learned?
Among the lessons or realizations is that one must become familiar with the available technology, the capabilities and limitations of that technology when adapting to conduct events virtually. Also, a little imagination is helpful in adapting.
What are you looking forward to in 2021?
I'm hopeful that at some point in 2021 that we will be able to safetly have the option and opportunity to once again conduct live events as we were able pre Covid-19
TRISH NESBY Arrived Salon
What was the toughest part of trying to run a small business during the past year?
The toughest part of trying to run a small business is having to make sure that every client feels safe, and comfortable getting services done in a salon that is essential.
What thing(s) were you most pleasantly surprised about last year?
That there is still selfless people in the world and that gave me faith in mankind!!
What were some lessons you learned?
I learned to not be so hard on myself and to have confidence that I can overcome any obstacle in my path with positive thinking.
What are you looking forward to 2021?
I am looking forward to seeing people happy and smiling!
KELLY MATHY, Washington School 4th grade teacher and assistant principal
(Kelly has been the remote teacher)
What was the toughest part of being an educator during the past year?
This is a tricky question, as the answer has changed a lot. The hardest part of the beginning of the pandemic was not be able to end the school year with last year's students. We didn't get to do the end of the year culminating things- the big 4th grade field trip, field day, the carnival, the 5th grade school graduation....those things you build up to throughout a school year.
The beginning of this year was the unknown...figuring out how to deliver quality education to students on the other side of a screen...and having no idea of where the kiddos left off last year.
Now, I would say it's challenging to balance delivering quality curriculum and avoid the "Groundhog Day" part of so much of the same, in and out, each day.
Tech issues are tech issues, regardless. D87 has really stayed on top of keeping kids equipped with what they need.
What thing(s) were you most pleasantly surprised about last year?
I was able to genuinely connect with students like I have for the last 21 years. A big part of what happens in a classroom is the community that is built. I did NOT know how well that would translate in this format, but it has worked for the last twenty-four weeks.
I have always been an incredibly low-tech teacher. I have a pretty strict opinion about screen time...but I am beyond grateful for the technology we have to make remote learning possible. As much as I have ignored the tech, I am grateful for access to it, and a great colleague who walked me through making it all work for me.
Kids want to learn. Kids want to work hard. That doesn't change.
What were some of the lessons you learned?
I am grateful to have had some experience before adapting to this format, meaning I knew, a bit, what 4th graders were capable of....so, I learned to move how I teach into a digital format and still be at their level.
Most of all, nothing replaces a classroom teacher. I have watching kindergartners in other classes bloom and grow under the skillful supervision of some pretty amazing colleagues. The art of teaching will always replace the science of it.
What are you looking forward to in 2021?
Some things have changed in 2021...we have some students back in the buildings and just the sounds of children make it feel like a school again.
I think everyone says that they are ready for things to "go back to normal." I'm not sure if that's realistic. If I were to be holding onto that hope, I think doing the day to day of what we are doing would be sort of dreadful. I am enjoying the bits of normalcy we have. We are doing Dine to Donate events again, drive thru style...some teachers and I camped out in the drive thru this last time to wave and say hi to children and their families. It was the most "normal" school year type thing that I have had all year. It filled our hearts and gave just the right amount of umph to rejuvenate a lot of us to keep trucking.
I can say that when this all is part of our past, many, many teachers will not take the joys and tears that make an in-person classroom for granted again.
PASTOR WILLIAM A. BENNETT, City of Refuge Ministries
What was the toughest part of being a Pastor during the past year?
2020 was a tough year for the clergyman as the pandemic and shelter-in place policies shifted us and our plans almost without time to prepare. I was always use to Pastoring one way and now I had to learn to still Pastor but in a different way. It was extremely tough to Pastor people from a distance. People that I love and would give my life for I had to hear their tears, pains, sickness and fears without the ability to physically comfort. This was the toughest part.
What thing(s) were you most pleasantly surprised about last year?
As a man of faith that teaches in the hardest times of our lives we must look to the strength that is greater and that for me is God. So, while 2020 was tough I also got the chance to experience God give us victory in the midst of tough times. It may sound like preacher language but truthfully our ministry was able to do almost everything in the pandemic that we did when we weren't in it. The only thing we changed was moving to virtual services. We still conducted our community book bag give away, gave thousands of financial assistance during COVID, gave thousands of financial scholarships to black own business for our Juneteeth celebration, we joined members and many gave their lives to the Lord even while we were hosting virtual services. More simply put, I seen faith work in 2020.
What were some of the lessons you learned?
2020 reminded me that life is but a vapor and we must take advantage daily of the time we have. It greater revealed the necessity to let family and friends know you love them, and to make preparation or plan ahead.
What are you looking forward to in 2021?
In 2021 our church theme is "Thrive". So, that is what I expect for my family, church, and community. This year we are going to THRIVE. We learned in 2020 that the pademic can frustrate us, can make us adjust but it can not stop us. So, we will build off of the work we feel compelled of Jesus Christ and his teachings to do, love our neighbor and help those in need. This is our mission.
JULIE DOBSKI, owner, Little Jewels Learning Centers
What was the toughest part of running Little Jewels during the past year?
It was a hard year from both an employer and customer standpoint. There were so many parents that needed daycare and education for their children, but we weren’t able to be open for part of last year. So parents had to take on additional roles and juggle work while watching and educating their kids.
Little Jewels has a team of 135 amazing people across our three properties, and when we had to shut down I was worried about keeping them busy and employed. We were able to keep most of our staff working with their same level of pay and benefits.
What thing were you most pleasantly surprised about last year?
Last year we opened a private kindergarten by Treasures at Little Jewels which gives children a great educational headstart as they prepare for their future. We have a certified elementary teacher with more than 20 years of experience and small class sizes. Parents have been grateful for this new learning opportunity and we plan to continue offering kindergarten for our young students.
What were some of the lessons you learned?
Our teachers and staff became experts in helping kids learn in remote environment. We learned how valuable an in-person educational environment is for the growth and well-being of our students. While we weren’t able to mingle and interact socially as we have in the past, having our students safely learn together in small groups afforded them the teacher and student interaction that helped them continue to thrive.
What are you looking forward to in 2021?
I’m excited about continuing our kindergarten. I’m excited about welcoming new families into the Little Jewels family. I am hoping that soon we can reopen our cafeteria. Eating delicious, hot meals in our lunchroom is something our students always enjoyed, and we hope to be able to return to the normalcy of lunch time when we can safely do so.
RAYMOND CERESA, DoubleTree by Hilton General Manager
What was the toughest part of operating a hotel during the past year? Besides the loss of business the toughest part of operating a hotel during the pandemic is the uncertainty. Everything we learned and know about our business was thrown out the window and we have to adapt to the changes. It is hard to make any decision when the present and future is uncertain.
What thing(s) were you most pleasantly surprised about last year? Nothing was a pleasant surprise.
What were some of the lessons you learned?
I learned the true colors of our current State Government. What happened to "Flattening the Curve?"
What are you looking forward to in 2021?
The return of events, weddings, corporate travel, sporting events, concerts, etc.
LYN HRUSKA, Executive Director, American Red Cross serving Central Illinois
What were the biggest hurdles for the Red Cross during the past year?
American Red Cross had a near disaster at the beginning of the pandemic back in the spring. With so many businesses, schools, and organizations closing their doors, they understandably had to cancel blood drives that were scheduled to occur within their walls. This domino effect meant that across the nation, millions of units of blood were not collected, putting our blood supply at risk. In addition to the pandemic, locally and nationally we had a very busy year of disasters!
Supporting people who are experiencing disaster is a very personal and in-person connection. With the need to stay distant and not gather people, we had to figure out new ways to provide care and comfort safely. Not showing up was never an option.
What thing(s) were you most pleasantly surprised about last year?
Pleasantly surprised - but not surprised - that so many of our longtime partners and new partners came to the rescue offering space that was available because of the pandemic.
Blood drives that took place on tennis courts, gymnasiums, ballrooms, and conference rooms, as well as many others, saved the day and stabilized our blood collections. These partners whose own businesses were impacted by the quarantine, generously opened their doors for this critical humanitarian effort.
What were some of the lessons you learned?
There is always another way…. Maybe even better ways to communicate and to serve.
What are you looking forward to in 2021?
I am looking forward to the gatherings that mean so much to us. Hopeful we will use our lessons learned to better serve, support, and appreciate each other.
KIRSTEN SCHROEDER, REALTOR, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group
What was the toughest part of being a REALTOR during the past year?
The toughest part of 2020 was adjusting/navigating to a new shifting market due to the pandemic especially for clients on the purchase side: we experienced historic low inventory coupled by historic low rates. Buyers that wanted to purchase in this market experienced very high stress due to showing restrictions, increased demand, increase in purchase price accompanied by multiple offers. It was really important to be working with a Realtor who had your BEST interest and could be on the ball for when these homes popped up on the market.
What thing(s) were you most pleasantly surprised about last year?
Surprisingly, so many good things! I witnessed our community come together to stand strong and support local businesses, the ability to spend more time with family and our pup ("there's no place like home" rang true more than ever), and I was still able to help local 48 families accomplish their dream of buying/selling their home.
What were some of the lessons you learned?
A few of my favorites: Change your mindset when you're feeling down or anxious - there was still so much good that happened in 2020! Don't take for granted the people in your life and the precious time we have here! If we can make it through 2020, we can get through just about anything!
What are you looking forward to in 2021?
I am MOST looking forward to our wedding that got put off in 2020 (now Apr 10) / moving into our new home to begin the next chapter of our lives! I am excited and full of hope for this new year for ALL of US! And lastly, I can't wait to help more of the local community accomplish their dreams of buying and selling their home this year!
CATHERINE PORTER, Executive Director Center for Integrated Wellness/Carle Health & Fitness Center/Training and Performance Center
What was the toughest part of operating Carle Health and Fitness Center during the past year?
One of the challenges for Carle Health & Fitness Center was the closure of the center for 10 weeks in the early spring. Our goal of creating a healthier community, one member at a time, needed a new strategy! We quickly pivoted to find ways to effectively support members while at home during an extremely scary and stressful time. Like so many other businesses in our community, the closure included financial challenges. The decision to not charge membership dues was in an effort to reduce the stress and financial strain of our members. Our role as a wellness partner transcends beyond exercise goals as we attempt to provide comprehensive wellness support to each individual.
What thing(s) were you most pleasantly surprised about last year?
No one ever expected or prepared for any of the trials and heartbreak that coronavirus created. Despite the challenges, the Carle Health & Fitness Center team rallied together, accepted the new normal, quickly learned technology and embraced each day with an open mind. Every member on the team readily accepted assignments outside of their comfort zone and typical job responsibilities. We grew as a team, we improved the use of our technology systems and we emerged with a better and more comprehensive fitness and wellness product for the community. Something that hasn’t changed is our commitment to outstanding member service!
What were some of the lessons you learned?
There were several lessons learned this year and we are still learning!
There is overwhelming scientific evidence on the importance of social wellness to our overall health and well-being. The concept of social wellness was tested this past year, with poor outcomes, and the pandemic helped to clearly demonstrate the dangers of isolation. Many people are social in nature and enjoy the benefit of being a member of a social, supportive and heath-minded culture. We are grateful to the members who felt comfortable enough to maintain their membership and are looking forward to the return of others who needed to pause during 2020.
We learned how to be a wellness partner with a Your Wellness, Anywhere full virtual membership and deliver services through our app and various other popular platforms.
We learned as a medical fitness facility that we are well equipped to deliver wellness services along side coronavirus. Whether it is HVAC changes and additional air filtration units, advanced disinfection procedures, hourly cleaning, no touch entry, screening and more, we were prepared to make the necessary changes with safety of staff and members as our number one priority.
We are learning that we are resilient and creative and committed to seeing our members and community through this pandemic.
What are you looking forward to in 2021?
I am looking forward to a thriving economy for all businesses, less heartbreak and stress and the return to an improved “normal” life. This past year showed, and we continue to see, the true resilience of our community. Thank you to all the essential workers who haven’t had time to rest.
For Carle Health & Fitness Center, I am excited to continue several of the changes that were established in 2020 to provide, what we believe to be, an even better member experience.
ANDY TRAEGER, General Manager for Barker Buick GMC
What did you find most challenging during the past year?
Learning to manage through a national crisis was difficult due to the ever-changing restrictions and guidelines. It seemed like every 10 minutes a new email or memo would come out, and we would have to change our procedures to accommodate the new information. There was so much we didn’t know in the beginning of the pandemic, but my team rallied and we stuck together and are getting through this together.
Hats off to colleagues Dick Meads and Carol Montague, who have been in this business for more than 35 years. The have seen so many ups and downs and their experience and encouragement helped see us through the worst times. And kudos to the McLean County Chamber of Commerce which kept businesses informed and educated. They stayed on top of the constantly shifting landscape and were in communication with members via emails, webinars and social media. Being a chamber member has always been beneficial, but even more so this year.
The isolation and lack of personal interaction was also tough. The best part of my day is walking through the service area and getting to meet the folks who trust us to service their cars. I always thank them for their business. It means a lot to me when customers choose Barker Motors to buy or service their vehicles. They could go anywhere, but they choose us. That means a lot to me.
What was something positive that came from the past year?
Last year was actually once of our best years since 2013-2014. I think that since people weren’t able to do things like take vacations or dine out; they saved money and used that money to purchase a new vehicle.
It also caused us to take a hard look at almost every aspect of our business and adapt and change to keep our customers and co-workers safe. We plan to keep in place those changes that will give our customers a better experience.
Working through this year has really strengthened our team. We have very low employee turnover, and working through the pandemic has forged an even stronger bond and we are better for it.
What are you looking forward to in 2021 on a business and personal level?
I’m looking forward to continue working with our customers and using the lessons we learned during the past year to elevate the vehicle purchase and service experience. I will be grateful every day for this amazing group of co-workers who are responsible for our success during the past year and into the future.
On a personal level I hope to spend more time with my family. My wife Christy is my rock, my cheerleader, my moral support. I couldn’t have gotten through the past year without her. And when I get home to my kids, Collins, 1 and Tatum, 3, spending time with them is the best part of my day.
FRAN STREBING, Deputy Director, Marketing, Central Illinois Regional Airport
What was the toughest part of working at the airport during the past year?
The quick and unexpected onset of the pandemic first internationally, then in the United States and ultimately locally, caught us all by surprise. The changes in travel and behaviors from the first half of March 2020 to the second half were remarkable and unprecedented.
From a professional viewpoint, it was very difficult to standby and watch as passenger traffic plummeted so rapidly after a build up in the last several years of positive gains in passenger traffic and an exceptional 2019 for the industry and the Central Illinois Regional Airport. The devastation to the aviation industry and the ancillary businesses supporting aviation (our concessions, car rentals, FBOs, and others) has been deep and a full recovery will take several years.
At the same time, each organization within the aviation industry represents people and jobs and economic livelihood at every level of our economy and in our local community. The impact on people’s lives and livelihood without a clear way to combat the issue initially was frustrating to me.
What thing(s) were you most pleasantly surprised about last year?
The resilience of our CIRA team and all airport staff did not surprise me but encouraged me as we worked through this situation together, in collaboration with community partners, to find solutions to our traveler’s anxieties and health concerns about travel during this time. Everyone in the industry came together to “up our game” to meet this challenge and develop protocols and programs to address health and safety concerns. At CIRA, essential staff chose to come to work, following proper health standards, to ensure we continued to provide a vital service to our community and maintain our airport facilities to the highest standards.
Even with the COVID 19 impacts on travel, two airlines announced new service in and out of CIRA. In February 2020, Allegiant announced new service to Destin/Ft. Walton Beach from CIRA to begin in early June. A new air service announcement is cause for celebration and we were looking forward to adding this popular route. After the shutdown in late March, we were unsure if the service would begin. Allegiant held true to its announcement and the flights went as scheduled.
Working with community partners and Delta Air Lines, new nonstop service to Detroit’s Metropolitan Airport began in October,2020. This new route to Delta’s hub in Detroit provides efficient access for our community going forward to connect to east coast and international destinations.
What were some of the lessons you learned?
• No matter how much you prepare, there will always be the unexpected.
• Trust your team and use your collective strengths to work through solutions.
• Keep working toward improvement and stay positive as much as possible.
• Be grateful for each day and pledge to do better in all aspects of your life.
What are you looking forward to in 2021?
The beginning of a longer-term recovery for aviation is imminent as vaccines become more available prompting more business and leisure travelers to return to air travel.
Working with the CIRA team and valued partners, I look forward to keeping the airport moving forward and contributing to the economic health and growth of our community.
REV. BRIAN PEACHER, Sr,, Interim Pastor, Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
What was the toughest part of being a Reverend during the past year?
Mt Pisgah is a place where, if you don’t feel it anywhere else, we want you to feel that at Mt Pisgah you can be free to be your authentic self. What has been one of the most challenging aspects of this pandemic is that we’ve not been able to be there for people as a church, as we were accustomed to, for the celebration of life’s milestones (birthdays, anniversaries, graduations). As a church, as much as we want to be there for our congregation to celebrate, even more so we desire to be present to help each other during times of loss. By and large, we have been unable to visit those in our congregation who have been hospitalized or placed in nursing homes and we have been unable to gather to show love and support to help families celebrate the legacy of loved ones as they mourn their passing. You do your best with phone calls, email and text messages, cards, and corporate prayers… still looking forward though to the time when a hug is not just permissible again, but anticipated.
What thing(s) were you most pleasantly surprised about last year?
Can you expect something but still be pleasantly surprised and appreciative. I’m going to assume so because that’s how I feel about the continued commitment to ministry Mt Pisgah has retained during this time when it could have easily been completely different. I expected the responses we’ve seen and I have also been pleasantly surprised at just how committed our folks have been.
We have continued our weekly Food Pantry on Wednesday nights. We initially halted our Pantry operations out of an abundance of concern for the health of those we serve and for our volunteers. However, our Food Pantry Ministry Team recognized the void that would be created in the households of those we serve If our Pantry remained closed. Our Team adjusted a few processes and changed a procedure or two to allow us to re-open our Food Pantry safely with the health of those we serve and our volunteers in mind.
Our Audio/Visual Ministry quickly learned how to operate new equipment, learned new software, and developed new techniques to enable the live streaming of our worship services to Facebook and YouTube. Our Music Ministry (musicians and Praise Team) has remained committed to adjusting what they do and how they do it to better support ministry during this season.
Our Associate Ministers have continued to preach and teach and support the ministry and the needs of the church as God has allowed and directed. It’s one thing to preach and teach with a house that’s packed and it’s a completely different experience when the sanctuary is empty. All of our staff has been committed to pressing through those growing pains for the sake of the Gospel of Christ.
I have also been pleasantly blown away by the commitment the entire congregation has shown in their support of ministry by joining us online and through their continued financial contributions.
What were some of the lessons you learned?
God prepared us for this time. God has continued to bless us during his time. God is using and will use this time to build us up for the next leg of our journey. Prior to the pandemic, our former pastor encouraged us to be intentional in our fellowship. So, every first Sunday of the month, as a church we would have a meal together in our Fellowship Hall. That intentional time together enabled and strengthened relationships so that we’re a little better able to withstand this time apart. We’ve seen God continue to use Mt Pisgah to bless individuals and families during this time and God has continued to touch the hearts of individuals all over the United States to be a blessing to Mt Pisgah financially. And at some point we’ll look back at this time and how God protected and held us together… and we’ll be encouraged to stay the course.
What are you looking forward to in 2021?
Fellowship! A backyard barbecue, a First Sunday Fellowship, graduation parties, anniversary celebrations, weddings, the birth of a new baby, and (oddly) funerals… I look forward to experiencing all of life’s journeys with my church family and those I love. To be able to give family and friends a hug and not feel like you’re breaking the law. To laugh, to cry, to embrace and to just be present and to have others be present with me during the best of times and the worst of times.
CHARLIE MOORE, President and CEO, McLean County Chamber of Commerce
What were the biggest hurdles for the McLean County Chamber of Commerce during the past year?
There is nothing organizationally that our Chamber experienced that is different than most of our members. It was just a year ago that we held the annual Gala with nearly 700 in attendance and 30 days later we were closed to the public. Nothing can prepare a business, organization, non-profit, or frankly a community for that kind of radical change. Internally, we learned to pivot quickly by incorporating telework policies, administrating health screenings and office cleaning protocols following the CDC and IDPH guidelines. More importantly, externally and for our members, our team worked feverishly trying to communicate the daily changes and challenges of COVID, assessing business needs, and working with local and state officials along with community leaders to ensure our programs and services were relevant, consistent, and timely.
Our core function is to promote commerce, advocate and communicate for their needs, collaborate, and engage in plans that lead to meaningful results. The biggest hurdle for the Chamber is the diversity in thought of how COVID-19 affected individual businesses and organizations. Unfortunately, COVID-19 instantaneously became a political issue and decisions that were right for one business were wrong for another. Our leadership met regularly and together we made very hard decisions that would have the biggest impact on the majority of our membership.
What thing(s) were you most pleasantly surprised about last year?
What we can endure as a community when we collaborate. We worked with a variety of organizations throughout our community to address the onset of COVID and its effect on our businesses, their employees, and families.
From the implementation of BNPrepared.org, a website built as a portal to all things COVID related to McLean County in partnership with the Economic Development Council and the Convention and Visitors Bureau, to working with the United Way and Boys and Girls Club and bringing businesses together to help feed the children and families in need, to developing the “CommUNITY Confident” campaign including a host of private and public sector representatives to drive the W -W-W (wash your hands, wear your mask, and watch your distance).
Regardless of the effort or initiative, everyone had the same desired outcome, and for that our community united.
What were some of the lessons you learned?
That no good deed goes unpunished, capacity is a very real thing, and that a sound structure will help you prevail. As a service-oriented membership organization, we are accustomed to saying yes and then figuring out the rest later. The challenges of COVID kept firing at such a pace that organizational structure, priorities, and focus were constantly challenged. The Chamber is blessed with an amazing team of professional staff and volunteer leadership that will come together to discuss anything and work tirelessly and fearlessly to achieve it.
What are you looking forward to in 2021?
Doing whatever we can to help business stay open and succeed! As a business community we have been forced to close and open, and for some, several times over. As a people we have been forced to stay home and away from our employees, customers, friends, and even neighbors. In 2021, as we open back up, we are here, ready, and willing to do whatever we can to promote the health and safety of our community and of our people, while continuing to open our businesses and help jump start our local economic and employment recovery.
AMANDA WYCOFF, REALTOR, Team Wycoff REALTORS
What was the toughest part of being a REALTOR during the past year?
The toughest parts of being a Realtor in 2020 were finding homes for our buyers due to the shortage of inventory and not being allowed to physically attend closings with my clients.
What thing(s) were you most pleasantly surprised about last year?
In the recent past buyers have gravitated to online search sites to browse real estate listing (Zillow, Realtor.com, etc.). Gone were the days of buyers driving through neighborhoods looking for For Sale signs in yards in order to find homes. However, in 2020 I saw an increase in people calling me about listings from the sidewalk in front of it. 2020 inspired a lot of people to go on walks around their neighborhood and that is when they would notice homes for sale! Homeowners had a lot of time to stay in their homes due to shelter in place, and while staying home they realized that their HOUSE may not fit their wants/needs any longer. However, many buyers love their neighborhood and while out walking their dog they noticed that their neighbor's home is for sale. I sold many homes to people who realized that their current home was becoming too small for their growing family, but loved the neighborhood and just wanted something larger. They first noticed the home they ended up buying while out on a walk!
Also, the most notable surprise element of the 2020 real estate market was that our market in McLean County was behaving like the HOT markets throughout the country! The low interest rates were appealing to the buyers... However, due to the shortage of inventory they were competing for homes. This lead to most homes selling incredibly fast (even before actively hitting the market) for OVER asking price! I have seen offers where there is an acceleration clause (buyers write an offer with the following wording: "Buyers will pay $1,000 over the highest offer up to $X!"). This is something I have not seen in 15 years as a Realtor, but I am not complaining! This is the BEST time I have ever seen to sell a house in McLean County!
What were some of the lessons you learned?
I have perfected the art of giving a video tour of a home and had countless buyers purchase homes without physically setting foot in them! WOW!
MARCIA BASOLO, Executive Producer, Holiday Spectacular
What was the toughest part of not being able to hold live events during the past year?
The coronavirus has crippled the live theater industry. The actors and production team miss it, but I believe that the audience misses it even more! We all need that human connection and interaction. It's not only about entertainment but more importantly about being in community together. Holiday Spectacular is truly a family and not being able to see and hear from that family was really the very hardest for me.
With our three productions (Holiday Spectacular, From Broadway to Bloomington, Celebrate America!) our cast and production crew would spend 10 months of the year together. Sometimes I feel I spend more time with my Holiday Spectacular family than I do my own. We celebrate and support each other, not only in rehearsals and productions, but in life. It’s left an incredible emptiness not seeing these amazing, talented and giving individuals.
What thing(s) were you most pleasantly surprised about last year?
This change brought about new ideas for how to connect with our audience that will last even after the pandemic ends. There was a shift to the virtual world and virtual performances, and virtual engagement will continue even when we are able to have live productions. We learned so much about technology! We had patrons in many states across the U.S as well as from England to South Korea see our show virtually. And we also found out that our community is blessed with unbelievably talented people that were willing and able to help us go virtual!
What were some of the lessons you learned?
I never thought I would miss producing theatre so much. I love the process and am so proud of everything we do but I found out rather quickly that it is the people that motivate me. The relationships with the others on the team and the cast are the most important to me.
What are you looking forward to in 2021?
We are just so excited for the moment to come when we are able to safely share theatre again in person. Celebrate America at Miller Park is right around the corner and we are hoping that with an outside venue we will be able to really celebrate everything we have taken for granted. Somehow we’d like to squeeze in Broadway and maybe a Princess Cororation in there too. And last but not least we just have to be able to do Holiday Spectacular at the BCPA in December. We are ready and willing to feel alive again and hope our community is ready for another great year!
GREG YOUNT, REALTOR, Coldwell Banker Commercial
What was the toughest part of working in commercial real estate during the past year?
Working at home, without the ability to talk, brainstorm, and collaborate with fellow brokers.
What thing(s) were you most pleasantly surprised about last year?
There were businesses unaffected by the pandemic, so although the inquiry level was much lower, some of our clients were active. Therefore we could maintain a decent book of business.
What were some of the lessons you learned?
Patience! Assignment time and transaction numbers were down. We had to stay the course. It was also a time to appreciate everything (staff, brokers, systems) that was in place in spite of the environment.
What are you looking forward to in 2021?
Back to “more normal” work conditions. Currently we back in the saddle at the office, enjoying the synergy and cooperative spirit and the much easier communication amongst those as part of our commercial group. And, better health conditions for everyone and ability to enjoy going back to restaurants, health clubs, churches, and community gatherings.
CHRIS RUEDI, Financial Advisor, Member Owner, Savant Wealth Management
What was the toughest part of working in the wealth management field during the past year?
When COVID hit, we immediately got on the phone to check on our clients. The toughest part was hearing all the different ways people were impacted. Some lost loved ones, others lost jobs, and for so many it was the pressure of balancing business and family responsibilities. Because this time felt different than 2001 or 2008 our job was to reassure people, financially speaking, that this too would pass but we couldn’t say when.
What thing(s) were you most pleasantly surprised about last year?
The steps taken by the Federal Reserve early in March to take interest immediately to zero can’t be overemphasized. Their quick action averted so many of the issues we had in 2008 when our markets had not only a housing crisis, but a liquidity crisis as well. With lending made available to businesses and major banks, the Fed created somewhat of a backstop on the dramatic slide we saw until things could settle down a bit.
What were some of the lessons you learned?
Personally, I learned people simply need someone to listen when things are difficult. No stock or bond advice was going to get them through that unprecedented time. But I could be an outlet for their concerns and try to refocus back to things they could actually control.
Last year also reinforced my feeling that cash is vital component to all financial plans. It was a remarkable difference in demeanor and attitudes for those who had built up sufficient cash reserves and those who had not.
What are you looking forward to in 2021?
Getting back to a “normal” environment, whatever that means. As the rollout of vaccines allows business to operate in a more traditional capacity it could spur the economy to return to pre-COVID conditions. Markets will always be up and down, but hopefully seeing this type of rapid recovery will be another example on why long term investors shouldn’t attempt to time the market.
JULIE EMIG, Executive Director, McLean County Museum of History
What was the toughest part of being a museum director during the past year?
My situation is unique is that I became a museum director as of September 1, 2020. We were already six months into the pandemic. The job was tough for multiple reasons; the pandemic exacerbated many of those difficulties. For example, one of our challenges is that we will be up for reaccreditation in a year. There is much work to be done with our core documents, including the development of a new strategic plan. It is hard to do this kind of work over Zoom! Overall, I would say that the toughest issues directly related to COVID-19 are about how best to ensure safety for staff, volunteers, and (eventually) the public during this health crisis. We are always, always pivoting in response to new information and mandates.
What thing(s) were you most pleasantly surprised about last year?
I was pleasantly surprised about how well people were able to adapt to change when necessary. All members of the board--across the generations--could adjust to virtual meetings and screen sharing. Even so, what I am most grateful for is the ingenuity of museum staff. On a dime, they figured out how to create programming in a virtual space. We received high accolades from the community about our virtual Cemetery Walk, and the library is busier than ever with academic, personal, and editorial requests for content. The pulse of our work remains constant even while we are shuttered. If anything, we are that much more relevant.
What were some of the lessons you learned?
The biggest lesson I've learned is not to get buried in the minutiae. It is easy to be consumed with positivity rates and the vaccine rollout. There will always be another form to submit, another account to reconcile, another report to write. Not that these things aren't important. But if we hew to the big picture--to the why we do this work as our north star--our efforts can carry us much further.
What are you looking forward to in 2021?
I am hoping to reopen, for real. The museum has been closed for a year. Much of that closure has been due to ongoing construction projects, such as renovating our public restrooms, but even if we had reopened it would have been at limited capacity. I also look forward to the joy that people will experience when they are able to congregate and connect.