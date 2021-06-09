Sweet Milestones

Marcfirst Celebration Event
Thursday, May 13
DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington
Marcfirst has been providing services to children and adults with developmental disabilities in McLean County for over 65 years. This event celebrated this milestone, reflect on the accomplishments of expanding Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy from a 1,000 square-foot space to a 4,700 square-foot space in collaboration with Carle BroMenn, and shared a special announcement about adding a second location for additional therapy space.
The second Gregg Chadwick Marcfirst Peadatric Therapy Center will be located in the Carle BroMenn Outpatient Center at 3024 E. Empire. This 1,800 square-foot space will feature a state-of-the-art sensory gym and at least six individual therapy rooms. Marcfirst clients will also have access to shared amenities including a warm water therapy pool and additional gym space.