 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Member Appreciation Drive-Thru Cookout
0 comments

Member Appreciation Drive-Thru Cookout

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

McLean County Chamber of Commerce

Friday, Sept. 25

Alexander’s Steak House, Normal

Photos by Lewis Marien

The McLean County Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Member Appreciation luncheon, albeit it in a bit of a different format. This year the event morphed into a drive-thru lunch in the parking lot of Alexander’s Steak House.

Chamber staff was on hand to greet the 366 members who signed up for the free lunch as they drove through and grabbed a hot meal to go. Entrees ranged from cheeseburgers to chicken sandwiches to bean burgers. Chick-fil-A, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Ivy Lane Bakery donated desserts that were included with the meal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

JFK Memories: Bob Fallstrom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News