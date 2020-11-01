Member Appreciation Drive-Thru Cookout

The McLean County Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Member Appreciation luncheon, albeit it in a bit of a different format. This year the event morphed into a drive-thru lunch in the parking lot of Alexander’s Steak House.

Chamber staff was on hand to greet the 366 members who signed up for the free lunch as they drove through and grabbed a hot meal to go. Entrees ranged from cheeseburgers to chicken sandwiches to bean burgers. Chick-fil-A, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Ivy Lane Bakery donated desserts that were included with the meal