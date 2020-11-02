Mission Accomplished: Kubsch finishes Natchez Trace 444 in only 28 hours

For months, Steve Kubsch got up each morning before the break of dawn so he could take a 50-mile bike ride before going to work.
Sometimes, he’d ride another 50 miles after work and on weekends, he often would take longer rides of 100 miles or more.
The routine was all part of his training for the Natchez Trace 444 bike race in early October – the next thing he wanted to add to his list of accomplishments. As the name suggests, the race was a 444-mile trek along the Natchez Trace Parkway, a recreational and scenic drive from Nashville, Tenn., to Natchez, Miss.
Those who complete the ride in 44 hours or less are automatically qualified for the Race Across America, a 3,000 mile ride that has to be finished in 12 days. While Steve had no intention of competing in that ride, he wanted to at least qualify.
And, he did.
All of Steve’s hard work and training paid off.
He successfully completed the Natchez Trace 444 in just over 28 hours.
“I feel a great sense of accomplishment,” he said. “I feel good about what I did. I’m glad I did it – but I’m not sure I’d do it again.”
All-in-all, things went well during the race.
“It was good weather – 62 at the start,” he said. “It got cold (41 degrees) Friday night (the first day of the race) but I was dressed for it.”
The weather also co-operated the rest of the three-day trek with sunshine and a clear sky.
“I was moving along really good the first 400 miles,” Steve said. “The last 40 miles, took its toll.”
Steve said his left arm started cramping and he had a hard time holding on to the handle bars. His bottom also was in pain.
He had been averaging 15.5 miles per hour and had rarely gotten off of his bike.
“The longest break off the bike was 10 minutes,” he said, when all bicyclists in the race were shuttled for about 5 miles near Jackson, Miss., because of traffic.
“If I’d stopped a half hour or 45 minutes, I wouldn’t have gotten back on the bike,” he said. “The last 50 miles, I stopped as much as I did in all of the first 400 miles.”
Steve credits his crew – wife, Julie; son, Matt; and his son-in-law, Colin Fiola – for helping him get through.
“I can’t give those guys enough praise,” he said. “I couldn’t have done it without their encouragement.”
The crew, which followed behind Steve in a van, would give him turkey rollups and water out the window. During nighttime riding, the van’s lights helped illuminate the road for Steve.
“I enjoyed the peace of riding at night,” Steve said. “There was little traffic, the roads were perfect.”
But there was a lot of wildlife, something Steve was a bit concerned about – and rightfully so.
At one point in a night ride, “a skunk zoomed in front of me and I had to slam on my brakes,” he said.
There also were a lot of deer around the area.
Steve had purchased a $6,000 new, custom-fitted bike for the ride. At one point, he said, there was a problem with the electric shifting on the new bike and had to switch to his old bike for about 50 miles. Colin fixed the problem and he was able to finish on the new bike.
Otherwise, though, it was smooth riding. He didn’t even have a flat tire.
Steve kept a good pace for most of the race and was in the top 10 riders for a while. He finished in 12th place in the individual competition and his 28-hour completion time was better than he had estimated.
When he filled out pre-race forms, organizers asked him when he estimated he could finish the race. His estimate was 35 hours, based on a previous 306-mile race he’d completed in 20 hours.
His left arm that started cramping towards the end of the Natchez Trace 444 got back to normal soon after the race but it took a little longer for his bottom to heal.
For a few days after returning home, Steve admitted when he worked from home, he sat on a pillow.
He also stayed off his bike for a few days after returning home but started riding again -- at shorter distances – by the following weekend.
“It was a good accomplishment and a real team effort,” Steve said of the race.
Although the last 40 or so miles were tough, once it was over, Steve tossed the idea of competing in next year’s Natchez Trace 444 on a tandem bike with his wife, Julie. She wasn’t all that enthused about the idea.
