Mission Accomplished: Kubsch finishes Natchez Trace 444 in only 28 hours

“I enjoyed the peace of riding at night,” Steve said. “There was little traffic, the roads were perfect.”

But there was a lot of wildlife, something Steve was a bit concerned about – and rightfully so.

At one point in a night ride, “a skunk zoomed in front of me and I had to slam on my brakes,” he said.

There also were a lot of deer around the area.

Steve had purchased a $6,000 new, custom-fitted bike for the ride. At one point, he said, there was a problem with the electric shifting on the new bike and had to switch to his old bike for about 50 miles. Colin fixed the problem and he was able to finish on the new bike.

Otherwise, though, it was smooth riding. He didn’t even have a flat tire.

Steve kept a good pace for most of the race and was in the top 10 riders for a while. He finished in 12th place in the individual competition and his 28-hour completion time was better than he had estimated.

When he filled out pre-race forms, organizers asked him when he estimated he could finish the race. His estimate was 35 hours, based on a previous 306-mile race he’d completed in 20 hours.