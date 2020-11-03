Mural Dedication

Monday , Oct. 15.

West Bloomington Revitalization Project office

Photos by David Proeber

In the summer of 2020, Illinois Wesleyan University English-Writing major Yovana Milosevic conducted poetry workshops with youth at the Boys & Girls Club Bloomington-Normal. Participants wrote original poems and Milosevic used their words and ideas to create a group poem, holding on to each other, to share youth perspective on current events.

The poem formed the inspiration for a mural by West Bloomington artist Bruce Clark. Clark used spray paints for his visual interpretation, which features the face of George Floyd and the profiles of two young people talking to each other.

“We are proud of the latest mural installed at our building. Art helps us to understand our world,” said WBRP Board President Deborah Halperin. “The process of working with youth to create a poem that inspired a mural to share with the community has been both powerful and uplifting.”

