New YMCA Groundbreaking Ceremony

Tuesday, Sept. 22

OSF Healthcare St. Joseph campus

Story by Paul Swiech

Photos by Lewis Marien

Ground was broken on new, larger Bloomington-Normal YMCA building — which will include programs by Easterseals Central Illinois and OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center —that collaborators hope will feed some physical, therapeutic, social and spiritual needs in the Bloomington-Normal area.

The 76,000-square-foot, $23 million building, and a parking lot, will be built at 202 St. Joseph Drive, Bloomington, on six acres donated by OSF HealthCare to the YMCA to the south of the hospital and to the east of OSF HealthCare Center for Health.

"There is no question that this will change the face of the YMCA in the community," YMCA Executive Director B.J.Wilken said. “Not only will the new building have more space for existing and new YMCA programs but it will include 7,000 square feet for Easterseals therapy services and opportunities for collaboration with St. Joseph on programs such as diabetes prevention.”

"Without Easterseals and OSF, this project just doesn't happen," Wilken said. "The success of this (fundraising) campaign was a result of this collaboration."

