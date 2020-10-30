Parking Lot Coffee Hour

Hosted by The McLean County Chamber of Commerce
Courthouse Square, Downtown Bloomington
Thursday, Oct 15
Photos by David Proeber
It was a brisk morning, but the rain held off as people gathered on the north end of Courthouse Square to mingle Covid-style. This was the second event of this type hosted by the Chamber, with people bringing their own refreshment s. Attendees stopped at their favorite coffeehouse or bakery and arrived with masks on and coffee in hand to catch up with fellow chamber members for a fun and informal and safe networking event.
