Parking Lot Coffee Hour
Parking Lot Coffee Hour

Hosted by The McLean County Chamber of Commerce

Courthouse Square, Downtown Bloomington

Thursday, Oct 15

Photos by David Proeber

It was a brisk morning, but the rain held off as people gathered on the north end of Courthouse Square to mingle Covid-style. This was the second event of this type hosted by the Chamber, with people bringing their own refreshment s. Attendees stopped at their favorite coffeehouse or bakery and arrived with masks on and coffee in hand to catch up with fellow chamber members for a fun and informal and safe networking event.

