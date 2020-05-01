PHOTOS: March 10 Seeds of Change Luncheon at Bloomington Country Club
Seeds of Change Luncheon

Sponsored by Mid Central Community Action (MCCA)

Tuesday, March 10

Bloomington Country Club

Photos by David Proeber

This celebratory luncheon helped raise funds for MCCA which has the mission of educating equipping and empowering people to achieve healthy relationships, finances, homes and neighborhoods. MCCA is the only HUD-approved housing counseling agency, NeighborWorks America chartered member and LISC designated Financial Opportunity Center.

At the lunch the 2nd Annual Innovator Award was presented to the Tinervin Family Foundation.

