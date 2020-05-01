PHOTOS: March 10 Seeds of Change Luncheon at Bloomington Country Club

Seeds of Change Luncheon
Sponsored by Mid Central Community Action (MCCA)
Tuesday, March 10
Bloomington Country Club
Photos by David Proeber
This celebratory luncheon helped raise funds for MCCA which has the mission of educating equipping and empowering people to achieve healthy relationships, finances, homes and neighborhoods. MCCA is the only HUD-approved housing counseling agency, NeighborWorks America chartered member and LISC designated Financial Opportunity Center.
At the lunch the 2nd Annual Innovator Award was presented to the Tinervin Family Foundation.
