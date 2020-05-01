Recognize anyone? Photos of the March 7 Miller Park Zoo Stampede
0 comments

Recognize anyone? Photos of the March 7 Miller Park Zoo Stampede

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sponsored by the Miller Park Zoological Society

Saturday, March 7

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington

Photos by Lewis Marien

Approximately 400 people participated in this 23rd annual event, despite temperatures just above 30 degrees Saturday morning. Organizers were hoping to raise at least $10,000, said Paula Pratt, development director of the Miller Park Zoological Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the city-owned zoo through fundraising, education and community outreach.

“That will go towards a new outdoor theater at the zoo because we are relocating our existing theater,” Pratt said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News