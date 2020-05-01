Recognize anyone? Photos of the March 7 Miller Park Zoo Stampede

Sponsored by the Miller Park Zoological Society
Saturday, March 7
Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington
Photos by Lewis Marien
Approximately 400 people participated in this 23rd annual event, despite temperatures just above 30 degrees Saturday morning. Organizers were hoping to raise at least $10,000, said Paula Pratt, development director of the Miller Park Zoological Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the city-owned zoo through fundraising, education and community outreach.
“That will go towards a new outdoor theater at the zoo because we are relocating our existing theater,” Pratt said.
