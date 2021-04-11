Round of Applause

Mikulecky presented with Rotary Service Above Self award
BLOOMINGTON —Joe Mikulecky has been awarded with Rotary International’s highest honor, Service Above Self. The award recognizes Rotarians who demonstrate Rotary’s motto, Service Above Self, by volunteering their time and talents to help others, not only in their club, their community, the Rotary District and Rotary Around the World. This award is internationally competitive, and is granted to no more than 150 Rotarians around the world each year.
Rotary Service Activities:
Since joining Rotary 24 years ago Joe has been a member of three clubs, Bloomington Normal Sunrise, the Rotary Club of Pontiac, and the Bloomington- Normal Daybreak, he is a past president of the previous two club and is the current president of the Daybreak club. Before becoming President of the Daybreak Club, he served as International Chair and Foundation Chair. Joe has been an incredible committee member of District 6490 serving as an Assistant Governor in the mid 2000 before becoming the Assistant Governor Coordinator for 2 years. Joe has also served the district as the District Trainer on several occasions, on the Nominating Committee, he served and chaired the Global Grants Committee, and been on the District Conference planning committee several times. Joe has served as a discussion Leader and the Emcee a Land of Lincoln PETS and a leader of both the 6490 Visioning Team and the Rotary Leadership Institute. From 2016 to 2019, Joe leant his dedication and experience to the position of District Rotary Foundation Coordinator and took part in a Global Grants project in Jamaica. He has been the district 6490 Rotarian of the Year and a Hall of Honor inductee, a Major Donor, Bequest Society member, and a Paul Harris Society member.
Beard named Heartland CTE associate director
NORMAL — Sienna Beard has been named associate director of career and technical education (CTE) at Heartland Community College, Normal.
The creation of the role is part of the college’s plan to support the area’s workforce. She will be responsible for leading recruitment, advisement and student engagement efforts for the CTE division, which includes industrial technology, digital media, business technology, computer networking, and health programs.
The position is partially funded through an Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) CTE Improvement Grant.
Thompson receives First Mid Bancshares 2020 Chairman’s Award For Excellence
BLOOMINGTON — First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is pleased to present the 2020 Chairman’s Award for Excellence to Craig Thompson, Farm Manager and Real Estate Broker for First Mid Ag Services in Bloomington, Illinois. Thompson has made exceptional contributions to the company over the past year and has consistently demonstrated First Mid's core values in his everyday work. In addition to achieving great real estate results, his commitment to his customers and First Mid has rightfully earned him the company’s highest honor.
The Chairman’s Award for Excellence is the company’s most prestigious award. Individuals are nominated by their peers and selected by the company’s executive committee.
Miranda Johns-Cummings, J.D., appointed private client advisor at Commerce Trust Company of Illinois
BLOOMINGTON — Commerce Trust Company of Illinois is pleased to announce the appointment of Miranda Johns-Cummings, J.D., to Private Client Advisor.
Miranda joined Commerce Trust Company in December 2017 upon receiving her Juris Doctor from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law. Since joining Commerce, Miranda has been an integral part of the Private Client team.
“One of Miranda’s many strengths is providing wealth management clients with objective advice and helping her clients achieve their long-term financial goals,” said Illinois Vice President and Private Client Advisor Ann Galick. “Miranda is respected by her clients and colleagues who count on her for sound advice and guidance.”
Miranda will continue to serve as a consultant and relationship manager, helping clients with a broad range of wealth management services, including trust administration, financial advisory services, private banking, and investment management. Miranda has more than a decade of experience in trust and estate administration and legal representation.