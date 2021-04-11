Round of Applause

BLOOMINGTON —Joe Mikulecky has been awarded with Rotary International’s highest honor, Service Above Self. The award recognizes Rotarians who demonstrate Rotary’s motto, Service Above Self, by volunteering their time and talents to help others, not only in their club, their community, the Rotary District and Rotary Around the World. This award is internationally competitive, and is granted to no more than 150 Rotarians around the world each year.

Since joining Rotary 24 years ago Joe has been a member of three clubs, Bloomington Normal Sunrise, the Rotary Club of Pontiac, and the Bloomington- Normal Daybreak, he is a past president of the previous two club and is the current president of the Daybreak club. Before becoming President of the Daybreak Club, he served as International Chair and Foundation Chair. Joe has been an incredible committee member of District 6490 serving as an Assistant Governor in the mid 2000 before becoming the Assistant Governor Coordinator for 2 years. Joe has also served the district as the District Trainer on several occasions, on the Nominating Committee, he served and chaired the Global Grants Committee, and been on the District Conference planning committee several times. Joe has served as a discussion Leader and the Emcee a Land of Lincoln PETS and a leader of both the 6490 Visioning Team and the Rotary Leadership Institute. From 2016 to 2019, Joe leant his dedication and experience to the position of District Rotary Foundation Coordinator and took part in a Global Grants project in Jamaica. He has been the district 6490 Rotarian of the Year and a Hall of Honor inductee, a Major Donor, Bequest Society member, and a Paul Harris Society member.