Shamrocks and Shenanigans
Shamrocks and Shenanigans

Beer and Boiled Lunch Drive-Thru Event

Sponsored by the Mid-Illinois REALTORS Association

Tuesday, March 16

It was a gray day but there was plenty of green at the Mid-Illinois REALTORS Association office as 60 delicious corned beef and cabbage lunches were handed out to members, free of charge, thanks to the generosity of sponsors CEFCU, First State, Flat Brand Home Loans and Jim Spachman State Farm Agency.

And no St. Patrick’s Day shindig would be complete without shamrock necklaces, Guinness and a bagpiper. All added to the fun and festivities as no one rings celebrates St. Patrick’s Day like our local REALTORS.

