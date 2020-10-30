 Skip to main content
Spooktacular
Spooktacular

Friday, Oct. 23

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington

Photos by David Proeber

Only at Halloween time can you find sharks and rabbits and even dinosaurs roaming the grounds of Miller Park Zoo. The zoo’s annual Spooktacular offered great fun for families, as guests wandered through ghosts and goblins enjoying not only the familiar Miller Park Zoo animals, but also lots of not-too-scary Halloween decorations. At every turn there were witches and pumpkins ,black cats and big spiders, along with the regular zoo tenants including the Sumatran tiger, red pandas and river otters.

