Supporting our health care workers one burger at a time

“Showing appreciation to the front line workers is something that we’ve been a part of through-out this past year,” said event organizer, Thomas Jannusch, owner of Funks Grove Beef. “We’ve donated ground beef to a Chicago bar/restaurant, Commonwealth Tavern, who has been providing meals to Chicago-area First Responders throughout the entire past year.” “Their success inspired us to team up with local businesses and individuals to provide a similar show of appreciation here in McLean County.” “It’s been very gratifying to know there are so many generous people and businesses willing to help and show support and appreciation to healthcare workers who have worked so hard throughout the corona virus pandemic this past year and we are so happy to share that we will be repeating this two day event and providing ‘Lunchtime for the Frontline’ to the nurses and staff of OSF St. Joe Hospital on Wednesday, April 14 and Thursday April 15.”