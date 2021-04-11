Turning 100: Celebrating a life well-lived

Dolly and George were married for 67 years when he passed. Dolly’s youngest daughter Georganne lived in Bloomington and encouraged Dolly to move to close by.

“When I saw the clock at Carriage Crossing, the beautiful Larry Kanfer photos on the wall, well, I knew this was the place for me, “ said Dolly. “I love it here.”

And the staff and guests at Carriage Crossing love having Dolly.

“Dolly is truly an amazing lady. She touches lives every day and doesn’t even realize it. I have seen her connect with the younger staff and help them through hard times, and also do the same for her fellow residents here at Carriage Crossing. She is a true friend with a pure heart and just loves life!”, said Jackie Pope-Ganser, Carriage Crossing Senior Living Community Relations Director.

In her 100 years, Dolly has seen a lot of changes, but the one that has changed her life the most is “at 53 years of age meeting the Lord, Jesus Christ. I love him and worship him and am grateful for his blessings.”

Dolly’s Facebook page (yes, she’s on Facebook as of Sept. 2015) is filled with Bible verses and memes praising God. And the occasional shoutout to her beloved Cardinals when they score a victory.