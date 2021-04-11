Turning 100: Celebrating a life well-lived
In many ways it was your typical birthday party. A cake with candles. Raucous rock music playing. Singing. Dancing. And the not so typical? The music was live, a pianist performing on an elegant grand piano. At Carriage Crossing Senior Living Center, 1402 Leslie Drive, Bloomington. And the birthday girl was Dolly Redden, who was doing a little pre-celebrating of her 100 year birthday that was actually the next day.
It is definitely a milestone that deserves a multi-day celebration. The United Nations expects the number of centenarians to reach approximately 573,000 this year, with the U.S. having the largest number of people reaching 100. It’s been said that 100 is the new 80. But in Dolly’s case, 100 may be new the 40, or even 30.
Dolly was born April 10, 1921 in Detroit, Michigan, the same year that Nancy Reagan, Charles Bronson and John Glenn were born. Warren G. Harding was president, Adolf Hitler became chairman of the Nazi Party and Al Jolson, Eddie Cantor and Marion Harris were the popular musicians of the day.
Dolly’s father worked on the railroad and when she was three the family was transferred to East St. Louis, which fostered her lifelong love of the St. Louis Cardinals. Inspired by her father’s work, Dolly told her dad that she wanted to travel the world when she grew up. Her father cautioned that she would probably never leave Illinois.
Her father was wrong. “I was on the promenade of USS General Hugh J. Gaffey on my way to Japan and I remembered that conversation,” laughed Dolly.
Japan was just one of the many countries Dolly has not only visited but, but also lived in. Dolly married her husband, George in Selma, Ala. on Oct. 31, 1941. George was a pilot in the Air Force, active in both World War II and the Korean War. Because of George’s occupation, Dolly did get to fulfill her dream of travelling the world.
“When I lived in Japan, it was a common a practice to have maids,” remembered Dolly. “They took care of the home so I spent a lot of time golfing and playing bridge.”
“The Japanese people were very kind people,” said Dolly “And they loved flowers. Flowers were everywhere, even in the taxi cabs.”
Dolly grew used to adapting to different cultures, both internationally and closer to home. “When George was stationed in Alabama, I had to get used to someone else doing my laundry,” said Dolly. “The first time I made lunch, I made it for me and the woman who was working for me. But that wasn’t the way things worked in the south.”
In between the travelling, Dolly and George raised three children, Rex, Jan and Georgeanne. Rex, now 72, followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the Air Force. But because of slight sight issues, he could not fly for Air Force, so he got a private license.
Dolly and George were married for 67 years when he passed. Dolly’s youngest daughter Georganne lived in Bloomington and encouraged Dolly to move to close by.
“When I saw the clock at Carriage Crossing, the beautiful Larry Kanfer photos on the wall, well, I knew this was the place for me, “ said Dolly. “I love it here.”
And the staff and guests at Carriage Crossing love having Dolly.
“Dolly is truly an amazing lady. She touches lives every day and doesn’t even realize it. I have seen her connect with the younger staff and help them through hard times, and also do the same for her fellow residents here at Carriage Crossing. She is a true friend with a pure heart and just loves life!”, said Jackie Pope-Ganser, Carriage Crossing Senior Living Community Relations Director.
In her 100 years, Dolly has seen a lot of changes, but the one that has changed her life the most is “at 53 years of age meeting the Lord, Jesus Christ. I love him and worship him and am grateful for his blessings.”
Dolly’s Facebook page (yes, she’s on Facebook as of Sept. 2015) is filled with Bible verses and memes praising God. And the occasional shoutout to her beloved Cardinals when they score a victory.
Dolly is also a published author, thanks to her obedience to God. “When I was 90, I heard a voice telling me to pull my notes together and write a book,” Dolly said. “I didn’t know anything about getting a book published, but my granddaughter said she had heard a voice telling her to help me with my book.”
And thus came about the publishing of Songs I Must Sing, a reflection on Dolly’s life edited by her granddaughter Captain Meredith Morris, US Army and dedicated to The Blessed Holy Spirit and to the memory of my husband, George.
With all her accomplishments, one might think that Dolly’s story is nearing the end. But that’s far from true, as she keeps adding chapters. At 95 she went for her first motorcycle ride “They asked me if I wanted to go for a ride,” laughed Dolly. “And I got on the back and hung on for dear life.”
The first 100 years have been good to Dolly. She’s travelled the world, raised a family, and become a published author. What’s next on her agenda? Hopefully a three layer German Chocolate Cake. And some Deep Purple on the piano.
(Sidebar: Songs I Must Sign by Dolly Redden is available on Amazon.com)