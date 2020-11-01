Virtual D’Vine Affair for Marcfirst

Thursday, Sept. 24
Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy Center, Bloomington
Wentworth home, Downs
Photos by Carlos T. Miranda
Going virtual didn’t diminish the fun of this wonderful event that raises money for Marcfirst. Guests picked up their food and wine from Biaggi’s the day of the event to enjoy in the comfort of their own home with friends/family and then watched the livestreamed event through YouTube.
Marcfirst is the largest provider of pediatric therapy services in McLean county, providing a wide variety of therapy services to meet the needs of children in our community. Services are based ona child’s individual needs and are provided in a fun, rich, learning environment that enables children to reach their potential.
