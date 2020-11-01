 Skip to main content
Virtual D’Vine Affair for Marcfirst
Virtual D’Vine Affair for Marcfirst

Thursday, Sept. 24

Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy Center, Bloomington

Wentworth home, Downs

Photos by Carlos T. Miranda

Going virtual didn’t diminish the fun of this wonderful event that raises money for Marcfirst. Guests picked up their food and wine from Biaggi’s the day of the event to enjoy in the comfort of their own home with friends/family and then watched the livestreamed event through YouTube.

Marcfirst is the largest provider of pediatric therapy services in McLean county, providing a wide variety of therapy services to meet the needs of children in our community. Services are based ona child’s individual needs and are provided in a fun, rich, learning environment that enables children to reach their potential.

