Watch now: Central Illinois mammogram technologists adapt during COVID

NORMAL — It's a good thing that many mammogram technologists already knew how to smile with their eyes and their voice.
When you're performing a mammogram and trying to put your patient at ease, it's more of a challenge when they can't see your smile because you're wearing a mask.
Yes, another side effect of COVID-19 is that establishing a personal connection with a patient getting a mammogram may be more difficult when the patient and tech can't see half of the other person's face.
"Smiling can put a lot patients at ease," said Barb Swanson, coordinator of mammography at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Carle BroMenn Outpatient Center in Bloomington. "The masks put up a little bit of a barrier because I can't see their expressions and they can't see mine."
"For women getting a mammogram for the first time, they can be a little nervous," said Lisa Lowry, breast health navigator at Carle Cancer Institute-Normal, formerly the Community Cancer Center. "The masks and the social distancing can make it difficult to form that caregiver-patient bond."
But Central Illinois breast health professionals say they are still able to connect with patients.
"Wearing a mask certainly changes the dynamic," said Dr. Daniel Roubein, medical director of radiology at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.
"But when we look into someone's eyes and address them as we normally would, that tells them that we care and their medical care will continue as it normally would," Roubein said.
"I have not found it to be a problem," he continued. "I don't feel I've been unduly separated from patients. We're still two people talking about something that's very important."
"They can't see your smile but you can smile with your eyes and voice," said Karen Oesch, mammography coordinator at the Decatur Memorial Hospital Breast Center.
"I don't think it's more difficult to establish a personal connection but I'm a chatty lady," Oesch said with a laugh. "Some of the ladies come here every year, so we know each other, we're comfortable with each other. There's a lot of conversation. That puts them at ease."
Karen Builta, manager of medical imaging for OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center and College Avenue Imaging Services, both in Bloomington, agreed that the masking isn't a real challenge because the relationship is established with conversation.
"A lot of people choose where to go because of their relationship with the technologist who performs the exam," Builta said. "Conversation goes a long way in creating that relationship."
"We talk with the patients and discuss what we're doing to take care of them and they are grateful," said Karla Rauch, diagnostic imaging manager with Sara Bush Lincoln Health System in Mattoon.
"Everywhere you go today, people are wearing masks," Builta said. "But you can tell people are smiling with their eyes."
"I try to have a soft, friendly, reassuring tone," Swanson said. "If they express concern, I tell them 'I understand you are worried about being here' and answer their questions...That helps them to settle down."
Patients are required to wear masks the entire time they are in one of the medical facilities.
"People are being reasonable and compliant about it," Oesch said.
Mammogram techs wear procedure masks and goggles or face shields whenever they are around a patient. All surfaces touched by a patient are cleaned between each patient.
"The staff explains the precautions we take to keep everyone safe," Rauch said.
"I want to do my very best to protect them," Swanson said.
Masking, shields and cleaning between patients is vital because "social distancing doesn't really happen when you're having a mammogram," Oesch said. "You are hands on."
Mammogram techs, wearing gloves, guide women to the machine and help to place breasts in the right position so images may be taken, Oesch said. "Physical contact is needed," she said.
A yearly mammogram is a valuable best tool for early detection and treatment of breast cancer, medical professionals agreed.
"It takes a few minutes and we can find things (lumps that may be caused by cancer) that are quite tiny," Roubein said. "Breast cancer is common but highly treatable. Early diagnosis and treatment offer the best opportunity for the best outcome for the patient."
"We really don't know what the world will be giving us," Rauch said. "We don't know what COVID will bring. But your health should be a priority. We do know the value of mammography. It helps women to stay healthy for the long run."
"I would recommend to patients to continue to be advocates for themselves," Lowry said. "Even with masks and social distancing, you can still ask questions and still make your health a priority."
