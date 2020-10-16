Watch now: Central Illinois mammogram technologists adapt during COVID

"A lot of people choose where to go because of their relationship with the technologist who performs the exam," Builta said. "Conversation goes a long way in creating that relationship."

"We talk with the patients and discuss what we're doing to take care of them and they are grateful," said Karla Rauch, diagnostic imaging manager with Sara Bush Lincoln Health System in Mattoon.

"Everywhere you go today, people are wearing masks," Builta said. "But you can tell people are smiling with their eyes."

"I try to have a soft, friendly, reassuring tone," Swanson said. "If they express concern, I tell them 'I understand you are worried about being here' and answer their questions...That helps them to settle down."

Patients are required to wear masks the entire time they are in one of the medical facilities.

"People are being reasonable and compliant about it," Oesch said.

Mammogram techs wear procedure masks and goggles or face shields whenever they are around a patient. All surfaces touched by a patient are cleaned between each patient.

"The staff explains the precautions we take to keep everyone safe," Rauch said.