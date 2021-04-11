What Women Want Expo returns on Mother’s Day Weekend

$2,500.

“The safety of our guests and vendors is our top priority,” explained Uma. “We will have automatic temperature scanners as guests enter the Expo, multiple hand sanitizer stations, social distancing and all attendees and vendors are required to wear masks. And online tickets are purchased in 1 ½ hour increments to spread out the crowds evenly and safely.”

Besides the great deals and networking opportunities, the Expo supports multiple non-profit organizations through the VIP ticket sales.

“It was important for us to not only make the day a fun shopping experience, but also make it a way to give back to those in need in our community,” said Uma. “Many of our 2019 attendees learned about new charitable causes and organizations. It was a win for the charities and our guests.”

Vendors are gearing up to bring their latest products and goods to the show, and many offer extra discounts and freebies available only at the Expo. “Our vendors appreciate the opportunity for one-on-one interaction with our guests,” said Uma. “And guests get personalized customer service plus the chance to support our local businesses. Last year emphasized the importance shopping local, and the What Women Want Expo is all about supporting local.”

Tickets are $10 for general admission which includes a Swag Bag filled with coupons and goodies and a $25 VIP ticket which features a Swag Bag with even more amazing offers and treats, including entry into exclusive VIP only raffles. Plus, $10 of every VIP ticket sold will be donated to one several participating local charities and organizations. Attendees get to choose which charity receives their donation.

