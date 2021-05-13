Spieth shoots 63, shares lead at low-scoring hometown Nelson

Spieth's first bogey-free round out of 34 at the Nelson included a birdie on the par-5 12th when his 247-yard second shot from a bad lie in the rough rolled through the green to a hill on the fringe before coming back and settling 10 feet away.

Spieth missed that eagle putt, but not the next one. From the lower tier of the wide green on 18, he rolled the putt up the hill and in with the pin still in the cup, prompting a huge roar from a gallery following three Dallas-area players.

"I'm just trying to get to tap-in and cap off a good day, and I kind of started leaning because I thought it was going to miss left and it just kind of fell in the left side of the hole," said Spieth, who has never finished in the top 10 after contending on Sunday as a 16-year-old amateur in 2010. "The roar was pretty electric."

Brooks Koepka also was playing for the first time since the Masters, where he missed the cut less than a month after right knee surgery.

The four-time major winner says the knee is better, but it didn't show in his return. Koepka had four birdies and three bogeys for a 71, at risk of missing the cut for the second time in six Nelson appearances.