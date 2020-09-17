10 questions about Big Ten football’s return, from the schedule to player opt-outs to the Trump factor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pat Fitzgerald couldn’t wait until the Big Ten’s official announcement at 8:20 a.m. to share the news with some of his players.

As they entered and exited the Northwestern weight room Wednesday morning, he let them know about Big Ten football’s return.

“Guys are stoked; they’ve wanted to play,” Fitzgerald said. “But we didn’t do anything too crazy. There was no water dumped on anyone’s heads. Got to social distance.”

Football during a pandemic means more than near-empty stands and individually marked water bottles. Here are 10 key questions that remain after the news that the Big Ten season will open Oct. 23-24.

1. What will the schedule look like?

Each team will play at least eight games -- six in its division and two crossovers to be determined. Teams will play two of the three crossover opponents on their original schedules. The weekend of Dec. 19 will feature the championship game at a site to be determined. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is possible, but so are campus sites.