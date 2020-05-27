14 highlights from ESPN’s re-airing of the Chicago Cubs’ Game 7 win in the 2016 World Series — featuring guest commentary from Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo

3. Bryant said his palms were sweaty as he re-watched the game because “we care. This was the biggest game in our lives.”

4. Bryant on his game-ending hurl to Rizzo: “I’ll tell you right now: I think everyone on that field, maybe besides Rizzo because all he had to do was field it and touch the bag, everyone was like: Don’t hit it to me. Please don’t hit it to me. That’s going through all of our minds, I don’t care what anybody says.”

5. Bryant on the other half of Bryzzo: “He can have the worst game of his life but if we win the game, he is there cheering you on. Anthony is the comic relief in the clubhouse.”

6. Rizzo on the Cubs fans that stuffed the stadium in Cleveland: “If it wasn’t 50-50, it was pretty close. That energy they brought for us is something we will never take for granted.”

7. Rizzo on tucking the game ball into his back pocket: “Me and Rossy came up with the idea. I got the DS (Division Series) ball, the NLCS ball and I thought: Man, if I can get this trifecta, that’s it right there. Catch it, boom, put it in the pocket and go crazy.”

He said he believes the ball is outside the office of owner Tom Ricketts.