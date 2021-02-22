1B Rizzo hopes to get long-term deal, remain with Cubs

Odds are, they won't all be retained. The Cubs could trade one or more of them before they walk at season's end.

“You just never know,” Rizzo said. “I really stay away from it. When I find out about a trade, it's usually via a text message from one of my buddies. We have enough things to worry about when we walk through this door to raise our blood pressure.”

One of those things is how to get the offense to perform the way the Cubs would like. That hasn't happened the past few seasons.

The Cubs ranked among the worst in the majors last year with a .220 batting average. Rizzo (.222, 11 homers, 24 RBIs), Bryant (.206, four, 11) and Báez (.203, 8, 24) all struggled in the pandemic-shortened season. And if anyone has doubts about the lineup, well, Rizzo understands.

“I think we've got to go out and earn it and prove it,” he said. “I don't think anyone should believe in it. We haven't done what we were capable of doing the last few years. ... It's up to us to go out and prove it every day, every year. Just because you do one thing one year doesn't mean you're entitled to anything the next year."

___

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0