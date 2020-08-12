28 key events that led to no Big Ten football in 2020, from a dire prediction in March to ‘hanging by a thread’ in July

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Remember what transpired in March?

With concern spreading as rapidly as COVID-19, what we considered unthinkable -- canceling the NCAA basketball tournament -- became the obvious move. In a matter of days.

In contrast, the postponement of Big Ten football has been the slowest Band-Aid removal in human history, months in the making. And as painful as pouring acid on the wound.

Here’s a look back at 28 key events that led to Tuesday’s announcement:

March 27

ABC/ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback and perhaps the sport’s most recognizable voice, says: “I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I don’t know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up. … I just don’t know how you can do it with the optics of it.”

April 30

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says not all conferences have to agree to play: “There’s room to make different decisions.”

May 3