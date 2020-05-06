You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
3 sports facts for today
0 comments

3 sports facts for today

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the remaining NCAA college basketball games after in the Big 12 Conference tournament were canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Basketball Reference lists Michael Jordan’s nicknames as “Mike, Air Jordan, M.J., His Airness, Money, Black Cat, Mr. June, G.O.A.T., Superman and Captain Marvel.”

2. Jordan’s best scoring season came in his third year in the NBA. He averaged 37.1 points in 1986-87.

3. The top Jordan season in both rebounds and assists was 1988-89 when he averaged 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists to go with a scoring mark of 32.5.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News