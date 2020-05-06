3 sports facts for today

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Basketball Reference lists Michael Jordan’s nicknames as “Mike, Air Jordan, M.J., His Airness, Money, Black Cat, Mr. June, G.O.A.T., Superman and Captain Marvel.”

2. Jordan’s best scoring season came in his third year in the NBA. He averaged 37.1 points in 1986-87.

3. The top Jordan season in both rebounds and assists was 1988-89 when he averaged 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists to go with a scoring mark of 32.5.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.