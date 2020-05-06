3 sports facts for today

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. Basketball Reference lists Michael Jordan’s nicknames as “Mike, Air Jordan, M.J., His Airness, Money, Black Cat, Mr. June, G.O.A.T., Superman and Captain Marvel.”
2. Jordan’s best scoring season came in his third year in the NBA. He averaged 37.1 points in 1986-87.
3. The top Jordan season in both rebounds and assists was 1988-89 when he averaged 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists to go with a scoring mark of 32.5.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
