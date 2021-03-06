3 takeaways from Chicago Cubs spring training Friday, including a rough 1st outing for closer Craig Kimbrel

Right-hander Alec Mills understands what is on the line. A 3.87 ERA in 27 games (17 starts), including a no-hitter, over the last three seasons with the Cubs didn’t guarantee him a spot in the rotation heading into camp.

“I think competition can only breed success,” Mills said Friday. “If everybody’s fighting for whatever you want to say, one or two spots, it’s only going to make everybody better. We’re fighting against each other as long as it’s something where it’s all for the better of the team, it’s obviously going to make everybody better.”

Mills pitched well in his spring debut. He held the Indians scoreless in two innings without allowing a hit to complement one strikeout and one walk. Mills’ approach Friday centered on fastball command and throwing first-pitch strikes where he wanted.

Mills has been working on his changeup and wants to continue to develop it. Kyle Hendricks and Zach Davies are great resources for feedback on the changeup. Mills doesn’t have the same flashy stuff as his competition, Adbert Alzolay, so he needs to show consistency in his exhibition starts. Mills’ mentality to the competition is a good approach: pitch well and give the team a hard choice.

“I think for this one, it was just to kind of get those butterflies back to get a little bit of nerves back, get back on the mound versus another team,” Mills said. “I mean, really just trying to throw strikes.”

