3 takeaways from Chicago Cubs spring training Friday, including a rough 1st outing for closer Craig Kimbrel

Javier Baez winced in pain after taking a pitch off his right forearm.
Baez didn’t come out to play defense in the top of fourth inning of the Chicago Cubs’ 10-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Friday, exiting the Cactus League game as a precaution. But he appeared to avoid a serious injury by taking the brunt of the hit on soft tissue. The Cubs announced during the game Baez had a right forearm contusion.
Here are three takeaways from camp Friday.
1. It’s too early to be concerned, but Craig Kimbrel’s outing wasn’t encouraging.
Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel flashed a 96-mph fastball, blowing one past the Indians’ Bradley Zimmer for a swinging strikeout to start the third inning. Kimbrel couldn’t build off it, however. He struggled to command his curveball for strikes, and while his fastball stayed steady at 94-95 mph, Kimbrel couldn’t get on track.
The next five hitters reached base off Kimbrel: single, hit by pitch, double, single and single, resulting in four runs. With only one out, Ross signaled to roll the inning, ending Kimbrel’s outing. Kimbrel’s velocity was a good sign in his first Cactus League appearance. His curveball wasn’t effective, and it highlighted the issues Kimbrel faces when he can’t play the pitch off his heater.
It’s too early into the exhibition schedule to worry about Kimbrel’s performance. Ross made clear at the onset of camp that Kimbrel is his guy in the ninth to start the season. That should give Kimbrel leeway to work through any early spring issues.
2. Two non-roster outfielders can force their way into bench-spot consideration.
Outfielders Jake Marisnick and Cameron Maybin bring the type of major-league experience that can be valuable off the bench. Marisnick, though, has not appeared in a game because he is dealing with a mild calf issue, Cubs manager David Ross said Friday. Ross said Marisnick hasn’t played in a game yet as a precaution, wanting to make sure he’s 100%. Marisnick is expected to run the bases soon to test his calf.
Two non-roster invitees are still in the reserve outfielder mix: Michael Hermosillo and Nick Martini. Hermosillo in particular has made a strong impression through the first week of games. He homered in back-to-back games Wednesday and Thursday. Hermosillo’s athleticism and quick hands have caught Ross’ attention. Ross plans to give Hermosillo a look in center field at some point too.
“What stood out so far (with Hermosillo) is really good decision-making at the plate,” Ross said. “And it’s some real thump and it’s nice to watch him go get the ball in left.”
3. Alec Mills is focusing on what he can control, not the rotation opening.
Right-hander Alec Mills understands what is on the line. A 3.87 ERA in 27 games (17 starts), including a no-hitter, over the last three seasons with the Cubs didn’t guarantee him a spot in the rotation heading into camp.
“I think competition can only breed success,” Mills said Friday. “If everybody’s fighting for whatever you want to say, one or two spots, it’s only going to make everybody better. We’re fighting against each other as long as it’s something where it’s all for the better of the team, it’s obviously going to make everybody better.”
Mills pitched well in his spring debut. He held the Indians scoreless in two innings without allowing a hit to complement one strikeout and one walk. Mills’ approach Friday centered on fastball command and throwing first-pitch strikes where he wanted.
Mills has been working on his changeup and wants to continue to develop it. Kyle Hendricks and Zach Davies are great resources for feedback on the changeup. Mills doesn’t have the same flashy stuff as his competition, Adbert Alzolay, so he needs to show consistency in his exhibition starts. Mills’ mentality to the competition is a good approach: pitch well and give the team a hard choice.
“I think for this one, it was just to kind of get those butterflies back to get a little bit of nerves back, get back on the mound versus another team,” Mills said. “I mean, really just trying to throw strikes.”