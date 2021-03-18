3 takeaways from Chicago Cubs spring training Wednesday, including Willson Contreras looking good in the No. 2 spot and a possible snag at backup catcher

Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel fired three four-seam fastballs to San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado to open his one inning Wednesday night at Sloan Park.
Kimbrel fired heat on three consecutive pitches — 96, 95 and 96 mph — to strike out Machado looking. Wil Myers followed with a seven-pitch, full-count battle that ended in a single, but Kimbrel needed only one more pitch to end the sixth.
He jammed Brian O’Grady just enough with a 96 mph fastball to induce an inning-ending double play, thanks to a nifty jump throw by second baseman Nico Hoerner to complete the turn.
Kimbrel’s fastball velocity, averaging 96 mph on the seven he threw to the Padres, was as encouraging as tossing a scoreless inning. His four-seam fastball still showed too much two-seam movement, contributing to the hit he allowed, but Wednesday’s outing was another step toward being ready for opening day.
Here are three takeaways from Cubs camp Wednesday.
1. The Cubs might need to consider other options for their backup catcher role
With less than two weeks of Cactus League games remaining, backup catcher Austin Romine remains sidelined.
Romine hasn’t played since March 6 because of a right knee sprain. After the team had the day off Tuesday, he again didn’t participate in team workouts Wednesday. Although he is feeling better daily, Cubs manager David Ross said Romine still is experiencing soreness in his knee, which is especially problematic for a catcher and his mobility.
“It’s just been a really slow process,” Ross said.
P.J. Higgins has received most of the starts when Willson Contreras isn’t in the lineup since Romine’s injury. Jose Lobaton has gotten reps too. The Cubs have three days off in the first three weeks of the season, so if Romine isn’t ready to go at the beginning, they might be able to get by with a short-term backup solution until he’s fully healthy.
Higgins, a 12th-round pick by the Cubs in 2015, also can play first base and third base and would provide Ross with more defensive flexibility off the bench if the organization needs to consider another option to back up Contreras. Higgins and Lobaton are both non-roster invitees to spring training.
“P.J.’s been around here on the radar,” Ross said. “We’re just kind of looking at what they bring.”
2. Willson Contreras could get an opportunity in the 2 spot during the season.
Aside from deciding who will get starter reps at second base once the season starts, Ross played all of the Cubs starters Wednesday night. The batting order featured Contreras in the No. 2 spot, something Ross said he will consider doing in the regular season.
Contreras looked good in the slot Wednesday, hitting a single and a no-doubt three-run homer to right in his first two at-bats. Contreras added a two-run triple in the sixth.
Ross likes how Contreras can give a pesky at-bat and be valuable in that slot. When the Cubs face a right-handed starter, batting Contreras second also could help break up the left-handed looks from Ian Happ in the leadoff spot and Anthony Rizzo as the No. 3 or 4 hitter.
“(Contreras) is somebody that brings us one of the more quality at-bats we have on the team, and I value that in the two spot,” Ross said. “I think you start to put good players in that hole, and he’s one of those guys. I was just impressed when looking at some of the deeper-dive things that I value and his name kept jumping off the page.”
In his first four seasons, Contreras hit out of the No. 2 spot in only four starts. He matched that total under Ross last year, going 4-for-13 (.308) with a double, a walk and three strikeouts.
3. Kyle Hendricks and Cubs pitchers get back in the batter’s box.
Kyle Hendricks’ first at-bat in nearly years was certainly memorable.
Hendricks sliced the ball to right, and the Padres’ Wil Myers picked it up and quickly fired to first base. Hendricks was three steps from the base when the Cubs pitcher realized he was going to be either thrown out from right field or run into Padres first baseman Jake Cronenworth and be safe. Competitiveness took over. Hendricks went down after colliding with Cronenworth but was OK and stayed in the game.
He displayed a good sense of humor about the sequence.
“First base must’ve moved on me or something since the last time I was over there,” Hendricks said, laughing. “I’m going to be hearing about that for sure. ... I was like, I’m not getting thrown out from right field.”
Wednesday represented the first time a Cubs pitcher hit in a Cactus League game this spring. Pitchers won’t have the luxury of not having to worry about hitting like they did last season, when the designated hitter was added to the National League.
The biggest adjustment going back to a DH-less league: less time for pitchers to focus on their craft between innings and prepare for the next inning.
“There’s times now where you won’t be able to talk through an inning or what you want to do going out to the next one,” Hendricks said. “But we’ve done it all before, so you just need to be a little quicker. Just tell him what we’re trying to do real quick, get through it and then the next inning go over it.”