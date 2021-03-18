3 takeaways from Chicago Cubs spring training Wednesday, including Willson Contreras looking good in the No. 2 spot and a possible snag at backup catcher

Ross likes how Contreras can give a pesky at-bat and be valuable in that slot. When the Cubs face a right-handed starter, batting Contreras second also could help break up the left-handed looks from Ian Happ in the leadoff spot and Anthony Rizzo as the No. 3 or 4 hitter.

“(Contreras) is somebody that brings us one of the more quality at-bats we have on the team, and I value that in the two spot,” Ross said. “I think you start to put good players in that hole, and he’s one of those guys. I was just impressed when looking at some of the deeper-dive things that I value and his name kept jumping off the page.”

In his first four seasons, Contreras hit out of the No. 2 spot in only four starts. He matched that total under Ross last year, going 4-for-13 (.308) with a double, a walk and three strikeouts.

3. Kyle Hendricks and Cubs pitchers get back in the batter’s box.

Kyle Hendricks’ first at-bat in nearly years was certainly memorable.