3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jake Arrieta grinding his way to a quality start and Kris Bryant finding his power stroke

If the Chicago Cubs are going to reach the postseason, taking advantage of the worst teams in the league will need to be part of the equation.

The rebuilding Pittsburgh Pirates qualify. After the Cubs offense often was dormant during the final two games of a series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, starting in Pittsburgh for their first trip of the season represented a good way to get back on track.

Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel entered the game with the bases loaded and only one out in the eighth inning, getting two strikeouts to avert damage. He closed out the Pirates in the ninth to secure a 4-2 win for his 350th career save.

Here are three takeaways from the victory.

1. Jake Arrieta had to grind without his best stuff but still found a way to deliver a quality start.

Sometimes a pitcher has to find a way to make it work even when his stuff is off. Arrieta experienced that predicament Thursday against the Pirates (1-6). The right-hander endured stretches in which he struggled to command pitches. Arrieta needed 27 pitches to get through the second inning despite retiring the first two Pirates he faced. He wasn’t throwing his curveball and sinker for strikes, resulting in three consecutive hitters reaching on a double and back-to-back walks.