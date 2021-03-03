3 things we learned at Chicago Cubs spring training Wednesday, including the return of alternate sites and another veteran added to the bench competition

As of Wednesday morning, Cubs manager David Ross was waiting on the full details of the change.

“I know those guys want to get back to competition and development,” Ross said.

2. Joc Pederson’s swing is looking good early.

It’s hard to read too much into what players do in batting practice and live BP, but leading up to the start of Cactus League play this week, Joc Pederson had put a charge into some baseballs during workouts. Notably, he hit a no-doubter off Adbert Alzolay during Friday’s live BP.

Pederson was locked in Wednesday against Mariners starter Ljay Newsome. He worked a full count in the first inning before hitting a two-run homer to center to give the Cubs the lead.

The status of Pederson’s swing two weeks into spring training is an encouraging development. Once it gets to the point in camp when the regulars are playing nearly every day, it will be interesting to see where Ross values Pederson in the lineup and whom he wants to slot him between.

“It’s pretty special,” Pederson said of watching the lineup in action. “A lot of hard-hit balls. It’s really anyone one through nine that can click here at any second, and so it puts the pitchers under a little bit more stress.”