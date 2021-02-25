3 things we learned from Chicago Cubs spring training, including Jake Arrieta looking good and Craig Kimbrel flashing a swing-and-miss curveball

1. Right-hander Rowan Wick is progressing slowly.

An update on reliever Rowan Wick is not encouraging. Wick reported to camp with an intercostal issue, which already had been a troubling development after he suffered an oblique strain that caused him to miss the final two weeks of the 2020 season.

Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said Thursday that Wick is still in the rehab process and has not yet started playing catch. Hottovy acknowledged it would be ambitious to believe Wick will be ready for opening day.

“It’s just getting, one, to the root of what’s going on and then just giving him the right program to get back to being himself,” Hottovy said. “And we don’t want to rush that process either.”

Hottovy and Ross indicated the team is waiting for more information on Wick’s injury. Ross said Wick is having testing done on the lingering problem.

“It has been something (Wick and the training staff have) been trying to navigate all offseason and figure out,” Ross said. “They’re trying to give at least him some clarity of really what’s going on because I don’t think anybody really at this point is understanding where the pain is coming from.”