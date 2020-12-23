3 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including a potential matchup with QB Mike Glennon and Matt Nagy’s disappointment at Roquan Smith’s Pro Bowl snub

The Chicago Bears held a walk-through inside the Walter Payton Center on Wednesday as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Bears coach Matt Nagy said they kept the practice light as they try to preserve players’ bodies late in the season.

Here are three things we learned from Nagy, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone and Bears players during calls Wednesday.

1. Mike Glennon could face his former team — if he wins the Jaguars’ quarterback competition this week.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he plans to study how veteran Mike Glennon and second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II are operating in practice this week before he names a starter for Sunday’s game. They will split first-team reps until he makes his decision.

Although Jaguars fans want the team to tank to secure the right to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1, Marrone has made it clear he’s trying to get his team out of its 13-game losing streak. Part of that has involved cycling through his quarterbacks, with Minshew starting eight games, Glennon starting three and rookie Jake Luton starting three this season.