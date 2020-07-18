4 takeaways from Chicago Cubs camp, including cautious optimism about MLB’s return plan and Jason Kipnis being added to the roster

“Just a well-rounded player who looks really good,” Ross said. “And looking at his resume, I really feel like he can help us out in a lot of ways.”

Kipnis added: “I always tell people Chicago is the best city in the U.S. during the summer. And I realized I’ve never actually been here for the summer. But I stand by that statement. I finally get to explore and see it at its best.”

3. No decision yet on a starting second baseman.

Ross said he will attempt to give players defined roles going into this unprecedented season, but he is still figuring out exactly how his opening day lineup will shape up. So he stopped short of declaring a starting second baseman on Friday.

Kipnis and Hoerner are expected to command most of the playing time with the utility players spelling them at times, but Ross could lean on pitching matchups to make those decisions.

“The main thing here is we’re going to have to play good defense,” Ross said. “We’re going to have to give quality at-bats. The guys that are swinging the bats well are going to play. As we continue to navigate through this, we’ll try to find the good matchups that we have.