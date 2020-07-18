4 takeaways from Chicago Cubs camp, including cautious optimism about MLB’s return plan and Jason Kipnis being added to the roster

Here are four takeaways from Chicago Cubs summer training camp Friday:
1. Jason Kipnis pleasantly surprised by COVID-19 data.
Cubs second baseman Jason Kipnis was one of the many players to express skepticism on social media at MLB’s restart plans and efforts to keep players safe from the pandemic ravaging the country. But he acknowledged Friday afternoon he felt pleasantly surprised by how things were going so far.
MLB released its latest COVID-19 testing results on Friday, the last round of results that will reflect testing during Summer Camp. Six people tested positive out of the 10,548 tests administered by the league in the past week through Thursday, five players and one staff member. The Cubs have not reported a positive test so far since intake testing began by the league.
Most teams begin play a week from Friday, however, and the results after teams begin traveling to other markets will almost certainly provide a better idea of how well MLB’s plans will work.
“I don’t think the fear of it happening goes away just yet,” Kipnis said during a video conference Friday afternoon. “I think you look around other leagues, the NBA they’re in their bubble and you can see how easily it is to pop that bubble. It takes one person going out and being able to spread it throughout before you get a test result back or something.
“I think once we start up and we’re in traveling and hotels I think that will bring it’s own set of problems. But to this point, I can’t complain with how good the results have been and how well guys have done in staying negative on the test, handling their job and not putting ourselves in a situation where we might test positive and lose an important player.”
MLB’s protocols -- with frequent testing and temperature checks, masks and social distance guidelines -- are largely designed with the intention of stopping the spread of the virus around the clubhouse as opposed to the so-called bubble concept that attempts to isolate players from the outside world.
That strategy, and the league’s initial lag in producing testing results, created some unease from players and people around the league about starting the season. But manager David Ross also expressed some cautious optimism about the results so far and baseball’s ability to keep moving forward.
“For me, I feel like the hurdles were getting to this point and starting the season,” Ross said. “Obviously there’s going to be more things to come that we can’t foresee, but you see those numbers, that’s why some of those tests take so long to get back to make sure they’re accurate to make sure that they’re thorough.
“They’ve done a good job of making sure we‘re taking the tests and the test results are accurate and guys are abiding by the protocols. It’s going to continue to be an adjustment, I don’t know that in a season like this there’s things we can say we foresee happening or hurdles we foresee overcoming.”
2. Cubs officially add Jason Kipnis to the roster.
Kipnis, who grew up in Northbrook as a Cubs fan, had envisioned and worked toward this day for a while, and today he walked into Wrigley Field after officially making the Cubs roster.
“It was going to be something I had to work for. I didn’t think it was going to come on July 17th,” he said. “But here we are right now. I’m about as happy as I would’ve been on April 1 or whatever it would’ve been. No complaints here. I’m excited.”
The Cubs officially added Kipnis, who signed as a non-roster invite with an invitation to Spring Training in February, to their roster on Friday, giving him a spot on their Opening Day roster after starting the season as a non-roster invite. To clear room on the 40-man roster, the team sent cash considerations to the Padres to maintain the rights to Trevor Megill, who was reassigned to the South Bend training site.
Kipnis will factor heavily into the Cubs plans at second base along with Nico Hoerner, David Bote and Daniel Descalso. Kipnis, who collected a bunt single and opposite field triple Friday, has not been a league-average hitter since 2016, but he still owns favorable splits against right-handed pitchers (.756 OPS against righties compared to a .633 OPS against lefties), and perhaps could be best utilized in a platoon.
“Just a well-rounded player who looks really good,” Ross said. “And looking at his resume, I really feel like he can help us out in a lot of ways.”
Kipnis added: “I always tell people Chicago is the best city in the U.S. during the summer. And I realized I’ve never actually been here for the summer. But I stand by that statement. I finally get to explore and see it at its best.”
3. No decision yet on a starting second baseman.
Ross said he will attempt to give players defined roles going into this unprecedented season, but he is still figuring out exactly how his opening day lineup will shape up. So he stopped short of declaring a starting second baseman on Friday.
Kipnis and Hoerner are expected to command most of the playing time with the utility players spelling them at times, but Ross could lean on pitching matchups to make those decisions.
“The main thing here is we’re going to have to play good defense,” Ross said. “We’re going to have to give quality at-bats. The guys that are swinging the bats well are going to play. As we continue to navigate through this, we’ll try to find the good matchups that we have.
“We’ll try to match up guys as best we can, and then just use our eyes and our feel for who we trust out there and who we trust in the big moment. All those things come into play.”
4. Baez, Souza highlight Friday night’s intrasquad game.
Friday night games are scheduled to become a much more common occurrence at Wrigley Field, adding to the unusualness of this unparalleled 60-game season. Chicago’s city council has moved to lift the ban on weekend night games at the stadium in light of the the “extraordinary circumstances” presented by the pandemic, clearing the way for more nights like the team’s latest intrasquad.
Jon Lester took the mound for his latest tuneup, tossing three innings and gave up seven hits but limited the damage to a pair of solo home runs with three strikeouts and two walks. The Cubs named Kyle Hendricks their Opening Day starter earlier this week with Yu Darvish to follow behind him to pitch the second game, but still have not revealed a slot for Lester.
“I’ve got a feel for that,” Ross said. “But we’ll still continue to let these guys throw until that’s a lock.”
Javy Baez went deep in his second straight intrasquad game, blasting a solo home run off Colin Rea into the left field bleachers in the first inning. Albert Almora also swung the bat well, with a pair of hits in his first two at-bats, including his own solo home run off Lester.
