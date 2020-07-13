4 takeaways from Chicago Cubs camp, including Willson Contreras’ support of Victor Caratini and his appreciation for White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal

In his first full major-league season in 2017, Willson Contreras made an immediate favorable impression with his handling of veteran Jon Lester. So he understands the importance of a pitcher’s comfort level with a certain catcher.
That’s one reason Contreras wasn’t upset when Cubs manager David Ross informed him last week that Victor Caratini will catch Yu Darvish this season.
“There’s only 60 games (this season), and Darvish did very well with Victor,” Contreras said Monday on a conference call. “That’s one thing that I don’t mind. And I think he did really good.”
Darvish posted a 3.29 ERA in 19 starts with Caratini last year, compared with a 6.00 ERA in eight starts with Contreras behind the plate.
“I’m not mad,” Contreras said. “We are teammates. We want to do very well, and we’re here to win. That’s the most important thing.”
Said pitching coach Tommy Hottovy: “It is important for those relationships to carry over, and more so for them to be on the same page.”
That would likely give Contreras the designated hitter duties when Darvish starts.
“That’s hard for a guy like me that likes to play, that likes action,” Contreras said. “I know it’s hard, but I have to make my mental judgment on that.”