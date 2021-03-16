4 takeaways from Monday’s White Sox-Cubs spring training game, including Dylan Cease passing his test and Shelby Miller adding to his case to make the roster

If contract talks are ongoing when the season starts, Baez said he is willing to have his agent keep working on a deal with the Cubs while he focuses on the field. He doesn’t want to put pressure on himself heading into the season and try to show something when the Cubs already know what the 2018 NL MVP runner-up can do. He plans to relax and play his game.

“Let the game come to me, slow the game down a little bit,” Baez said. “Right now, I’m just focused on my timing and on my hitting. I’m trying to get better there, and once I prove that, they’re going to see a difference.”

2. Dylan Cease passed the test in his first Cactus League start for the White Sox.

Before the game, Sox manager Tony La Russa characterized Monday as a “test” for Cease.

He passed with ease, allowing one hit and striking out two in three scoreless innings in his first Cactus League appearance. He did not surrender a walk.

“That’s a good first start, first game,” Cease said. “There’s always things that can be improved and worked on, but I threw my stuff in the zone, no walks, made them put it in play, so I’m happy with that.”

Cease is competing for a spot in the rotation. He’s a strong candidate for the No. 4 slot.