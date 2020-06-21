4 things we learned from Chicago Bears assistant coaches

“You want to see him compete,” Townsend said, “to understand that nothing is given to him. That’s the biggest thing you want to see — that desire to want to play.”

Without the spring reps of OTAs and minicamp, Townsend hasn’t been able to coach Johnson through his mistakes or show him on practice film the areas in which he can be sharper. That process will accelerate at training camp. Townsend also will be looking to measure Johnson’s resolve.

“After a bad day, how does he respond to that?” Townsend said. “He’s already a great kid. I’m not worried about him taking coaching. But how do you respond when you have a bad day? Those are the things you have to see from a young guy to see if he can handle it.”

To this point, Bears coaches have been pleased with Johnson’s football IQ.

“He asked the right questions,” defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said. “There are a lot of times where, especially for young players, they don’t know what to ask. So I know he’s been exposed to some really good football and good coaches at Utah.

“He gets football and he asks the right questions. Just sitting in those meetings and listening to him talk and listening to the dialogue going back and forth between and Deshea was intriguing and exciting.”