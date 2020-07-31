5 takeaways from the Cubs-Reds series, including a botched rain delay and no issues — so far — with COVID-19 safety protocols

And if the Cubs and Reds aren’t able to play four games during the next series in Cincinnati, so be it. MLB played an unbalanced schedule in 1972 after a strike delayed the start of the season. This season is unique, and health and safety should be paramount.

2. The Cubs survived the 1st trip with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Rookie infielder Nico Hoerner said he left his hotel room only to go to the park, which evidently will be the norm.

“That’s all you’re going to be able to do,” Ross said. “We talk about some of the mental challenges. There’s a lot of downtime with your own thoughts in this world we’re living in, but it also is refreshing to come to the field, be around your teammates and watch the starter sit over there and cheer guys on for nine innings and you see how their interaction with each other.”

Under the new guidelines, players aren’t supposed to be at the park more than five hours before first pitch. But most of them arrived early Monday and Thursday.

Ross and the players raved about the accommodations and checkpoints set up for them, and a trip to Kansas City, Mo., and St. Louis next week should make their routines more comforting.

3. Rookie Nico Hoerner is playing like a veteran.