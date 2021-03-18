5 things to know about Drexel, Illinois’ 1st-round opponent that is in the NCAA Tournament for the 1st time since 1996

Illinois is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013, when it was a No. 7 seed and got bounced in the Round of 32.
This season’s team has much higher expectations after winning the Big Ten Tournament and earning a No. 1 seed. But the Illini have a loaded portion of the bracket that includes eighth-seeded Loyola, underrated No. 4 seed Oklahoma State — led by Big 12 Player of the Year Cade Cunningham — and second-seeded Houston, which ranks second in the country in scoring defense.
Those are just a few of the possible teams the Illini could face later in the tournament. But first, they have to win their opening matchup against Drexel.
The Dragons went 12-7 this season and, despite going 4-5 in conference play, made a run as the No. 6 seed to win the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.
The teams will face off at 12:15 p.m. Friday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on TBS. Top seeds are 135-1 all-time against No. 16 seeds — Virginia losing to UMBC in 2018 was the lone loss — and Illinois opened as a 23\u00bd-point favorite.
Here are five things to know about Drexel.
1. They’ve gone dancing only 4 times before — and haven’t gone very far.
Drexel is making its first appearance since 1996, the only time it won a tournament game. The 12th-seeded Dragons upset No. 5 seed Memphis in the opening round.
They were led by Malik Rose, a two-time America East Player of the Year who later won two NBA titles with the San Antonio Spurs. He scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the 75-63 upset. Drexel went on to lose to No. 4 seed Syracuse, which reached the national championship game that season.
Beating Drexel in the tournament is a sign of good things to come. The Dragons have played in four NCAA Tournaments — 1986, 1994, 1995 and 1996 — and three of the teams that beat them went on to the Final Four: Louisville in 1986, Oklahoma State in 1995 and the Orange in 1996. The Cardinals in 1986 won it all.
Drexel also made four Division II tournament appearances: 1957, 1960, 1966 and 1967.
2. Drexel returned its top four scorers from last season’s team.
Last season was a disappointing one for the Dragons, who went 14-19 and finished third-to-last in the conference. But if there was a positive heading into this season, it was the fact their lineup had continuity.
Drexel returned its top four scorers from 2019-20 — Camren Wynter, James Butler, Zach Walton and Mate Okros — who combined for 41.1 points per game. This season they are averaging 47.6 points, and sophomore forward T.J. Bickerstaff is providing an additional boost with 10.6 points per game. The all-around effort is what helped the Dragons win the CAA Tournament — four players scored in double figures in each of the first two games.
3. Scoring leader Camren Wynter didn’t receive a Division I offer out of high school.
Wynter is the team’s leading scorer, second in the CAA in assists and was an All-CAA second-team selection. But the junior almost never played at the Division I level.
Coming out of high school on Long Island, he didn’t have a D-I offer and spent a year at DME Sports Academy in Florida. While there, he received an offer from Drexel among others and decided to play for the Dragons.
Wynter has gotten better each year. As a freshman he scored 11.3 points per game, he increased that to 15.7 as a sophomore and now he’s averaging 16.8. He has 443 assists in his career, which places him fifth in program history.
4. Coach Zach Spiker has experienced the tournament before.
Spiker has been a head coach for 12 years and never before led his team to an NCAA Tournament. He coached at Army for seven seasons and was an assistant for six seasons at Cornell and three at West Virginia.
But his first time going to the tournament was as a graduate assistant at Winthrop. The Eagles made the NCAA Tournament in both of his seasons there.
In 2001, Winthrop lost an opening-round matchup of No. 16 seeds to Northwestern State. The next season, the Eagles faced an extremely tough challenge — defending champion Duke. The Blue Devils blew out Winthrop 84-37.
5. The men aren’t the only Drexel team going dancing.
The Drexel women’s team also is in the NCAA Tournament after winning the CAA Tournament. The Dragons entered the conference tournament as the No. 3 seed and upset top-seeded Delaware to win the automatic bid.
It was their second CAA Tournament championship and first since 2009.
The Drexel women are seeded 14th and will head to San Antonio to face No. 3 seed Georgia on Monday.