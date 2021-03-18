5 things to know about Drexel, Illinois’ 1st-round opponent that is in the NCAA Tournament for the 1st time since 1996

Illinois is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013, when it was a No. 7 seed and got bounced in the Round of 32.

This season’s team has much higher expectations after winning the Big Ten Tournament and earning a No. 1 seed. But the Illini have a loaded portion of the bracket that includes eighth-seeded Loyola, underrated No. 4 seed Oklahoma State — led by Big 12 Player of the Year Cade Cunningham — and second-seeded Houston, which ranks second in the country in scoring defense.

Those are just a few of the possible teams the Illini could face later in the tournament. But first, they have to win their opening matchup against Drexel.

The Dragons went 12-7 this season and, despite going 4-5 in conference play, made a run as the No. 6 seed to win the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

The teams will face off at 12:15 p.m. Friday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on TBS. Top seeds are 135-1 all-time against No. 16 seeds — Virginia losing to UMBC in 2018 was the lone loss — and Illinois opened as a 23\u00bd-point favorite.

Here are five things to know about Drexel.

1. They’ve gone dancing only 4 times before — and haven’t gone very far.