9 years ago today, the Chicago Cubs traded for Anthony Rizzo — one of the best moves in team history

He also has provided some humorous moments, such as wearing his uniform on the team plane for a makeup game in Washington in 2018 and offering hand sanitizer to Milwaukee Brewers infielder Orlando Arcia while playing first base during a July 24 game after a 3\u00bd-month stoppage caused by COVID-19.

Rizzo, 31, can become a free agent after this season, and the Cubs are assessing their options as they retool a roster that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2017. It’s unlikely that Rizzo, who will earn $16.5 million in 2021, will be traded before the season.

But the lack of talks about an extension has fueled speculation about his future with the Cubs.

Like David Ortiz did with the Boston Red Sox in 2014, Rizzo and the Cubs could reach an extension after President Jed Hoyer resets the organization so it’s structured for more long-term success. Or Rizzo could be traded before the July 31 deadline or depart in free agency.

The latter scenario could lead to the Cubs finding a short-term replacement with the hope Alfonso Rivas would be close to taking over.

As general manager of the Padres, Hoyer acquired Rizzo from the Red Sox in December 2010 as the centerpiece of a five-player trade for first baseman Adrian Gonzalez.

Hoyer departed for the Cubs one year later to reunite with Theo Epstein, and Rizzo rejoined them shortly as part of a four-player trade on Jan. 6, 2012, involving pitcher Andrew Cashner, who went 55-81 with a 4.09 ERA for five teams after the Cubs dealt him.

