9 years ago today, the Chicago Cubs traded for Anthony Rizzo — one of the best moves in team history

While Chicago Cubs fans brace themselves for another possible trade involving one of their core players, they at least could pause Wednesday to reflect on the nine-year anniversary of one of the team’s most successful acquisitions — the four-player trade that brought first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the San Diego Padres.
In 8 1/2 seasons with the Cubs, Rizzo has been one of the most productive National League players while endearing himself to the fan base with his charitable work and light-hearted moments.
Rizzo’s 228 home runs from 2012 through 2020 rank fourth among NL players during that span, trailing Paul Goldschmidt (241), Nolan Arenado (235) and Bryce Harper (232), according to Stathead.com. His 744 RBIs during that span trail only Goldschmidt (802), Freddie Freeman (781) and Arenado (760). And Rizzo is seventh in OPS (.866) and eighth in slugging percentage (.492) during that span.
Rizzo also has won four NL Gold Glove Awards for his superb defense. And he received the 2017 Roberto Clemente Award, given to the player “who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
Rizzo, a cancer survivor, has raised through his foundation millions of dollars for research for children and their families battling the disease.
He also has provided some humorous moments, such as wearing his uniform on the team plane for a makeup game in Washington in 2018 and offering hand sanitizer to Milwaukee Brewers infielder Orlando Arcia while playing first base during a July 24 game after a 3\u00bd-month stoppage caused by COVID-19.
Rizzo, 31, can become a free agent after this season, and the Cubs are assessing their options as they retool a roster that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2017. It’s unlikely that Rizzo, who will earn $16.5 million in 2021, will be traded before the season.
But the lack of talks about an extension has fueled speculation about his future with the Cubs.
Like David Ortiz did with the Boston Red Sox in 2014, Rizzo and the Cubs could reach an extension after President Jed Hoyer resets the organization so it’s structured for more long-term success. Or Rizzo could be traded before the July 31 deadline or depart in free agency.
The latter scenario could lead to the Cubs finding a short-term replacement with the hope Alfonso Rivas would be close to taking over.
As general manager of the Padres, Hoyer acquired Rizzo from the Red Sox in December 2010 as the centerpiece of a five-player trade for first baseman Adrian Gonzalez.
Hoyer departed for the Cubs one year later to reunite with Theo Epstein, and Rizzo rejoined them shortly as part of a four-player trade on Jan. 6, 2012, involving pitcher Andrew Cashner, who went 55-81 with a 4.09 ERA for five teams after the Cubs dealt him.