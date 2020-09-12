A pandemic? Stadiums without fans? Social justice tensions? Why 2020 could be the NFL’s craziest season yet.

But the adaptation period, he said, should be quick. Nagy noted the intensity in the NBA playoffs in the fan-free bubble near Orlando, Fla.

“It’s not taking any of the emotions out of those guys,” he said. “There’s a lot of fist pumping. There’s a lot of cheering up and down the bench. These guys are all playing for the love of the game. (Our) players will feel that.”

‘You just don’t know what you’re going to get.’

Quite simply, the number of variables this season might be greater than ever. For the Bears, Nagy has stressed a need for his offense to establish an identity as soon as possible.

In a normal year, that chore would have begun in early May and continued through on-field work at organized team activities, minicamp, a full six-week training camp and four preseason games. This year, almost none of that was available to the Bears or any other team, so there’s an element of flying blind into Week 1.

In truth, Nagy has little idea how much improvement his offense has made since it finished 2019 in the sewer.