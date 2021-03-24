A strange season for Illinois State football — and NFL draft hopeful Drew Himmelman — takes another turn: An abrupt ending after 4 games

Among the most notable absences are McKnight and Steven Podkulski, who had a career-ending neck injury in the fall. Jakob Thomas suffered a knee injury in November. Jason Lewan (foot), Jude Okolo (concussion), D’Marco Cross (knee) and Luke McCall (hip) were injured during the season, and John Ridgeway was playing through a hand/thumb injury, according to an ISU official.

Those absences were limiting the defensive line rotation in games.

“It’s not like baseball where you can bring a center fielder in to play shortstop or a right fielder to go pitch a few innings,” Spack said. “This is 300-pound men, and you might be taking on 650 pounds on a double team and you’ve got a guy who is whacking your outside knee because clipping is legal at the line of scrimmage. This is serious.

“This is a tough position to learn, to get ready for, to be strong enough to play. It takes a long time to develop these kids, and when you get wiped out like that, there’s no way you can bring somebody else in that hasn’t been playing that position and say, ‘We’re going to get you ready in three days to play a game.’ It’s impossible.”

Defensive lineman Jacob Powell told reporters on a video call the Redbirds didn’t have enough bodies at practice to go two deep, and he said the workload was becoming tough.