Advocate Aurora Health working on mass vaccination site at conference center next to Wrigley Field: sources

Advocate Aurora Health is working on a mass vaccination site to be hosted at the conference center next to Wrigley Field, potentially giving the city another prominent location for shots distribution, sources told the Tribune.

Unlike the United Center mass vaccination site on the West Side, this operation would not be led by the federal government but instead would be run by Advocate, sources said.

Sources said the plans are not final but it is expected to launch later this month.

An Advocate spokeswoman did not have an immediate comment.

Officials announced last week the United Center would open up and inoculate 6,000 people per day against the coronavirus, with those 65 or older going first. The mass vaccination site was a joint effort by local, state and federal governments to help vaccination rates in older Illinoisans and communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will play the leading role in operating the site, with shots administered in tents in Parking Lot E at the northeast corner of the stadium. The site is scheduled to be open for eight weeks under the federal program.

